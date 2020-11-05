BANK ROBBERS FLED WITH $2,1M, US$3 362

THE six armed robbers who attacked two security guards delivering Zupco’s weekend cash collections to CBZ Eighth Avenue Branch in Bulawayo, got away with over $2,1 million, US$3 362 and R7 390, police confirmed yesterday.
Only $11 305 was recovered at a disused house at a plot in
the Douglasdale area in Bulawayo where the getaway car, a Nissan Hardbody and
trunks used by the security company to carry cash were recovered.
The robbers according to police, offered the $11 000 to a
Bulawayo resident as they disposed of the trunks but the man refused the money.
The robbers intercepted the Fawcett Security cash-in transit- van as it was
about to deliver the cash at the bank.
They attacked the Fawcett driver, took away the firearm
that was on the dashboard and then turned to the other officer who was guarding
the trucks with cash and attacked him before driving off with the armoured van
that had cash in trunks. The robbery happened at around 8am in full view of
members of the public who were oblivious of the unfolding drama in the service
lane along 8th Avenue between Jason Moyo and Joshua Mqabuko Street. After the
Bulawayo robbery, the same gang proceeded to Kezi later at night with the
hijacked Mercedes Benz where they robbed the Fidelity Printers agent of US$4
000 after masquerading as police officers.
The robbers first hijacked a Marcedes Benz in Selbourne
Park at around 7AM and then drove to the CBZ branch where they attacked the two
Fawcett security guards before driving away with the armoured cash-in transist
van with the cash. They dumped the armoured van and hijacked a Nissan Hardbody
in Ilanda suburb which they later abandoned in Douglasdale area with the empty
trunks.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi yesterday appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the
robbers. Chronicle
