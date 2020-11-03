BABY KIDNAPPED IN HARARE FOUND IN ZVIMBA

A baby, who was kidnapped at Spar Montague Shopping Centre last month has been found in Murombedzi, Zvimba.
Police have since arrested Gift Chemhuru in connection with
the kidnapping. Chemhuru is also wanted in connection with theft and motor
vehicle offences.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the baby was rescued from the suspect’s homestead in Zvimba after
the police received a tip off.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Gift
Chemhuru (40) following the kidnapping of a four-week-old baby at Spar
Supermarket, Montague Shopping Centre, Harare on October 22, 2020.
“The baby was rescued from the suspect’s home on November
2, 2020 in Zvimba following a tip-off from members of the public who heard the
baby crying incessantly without being breastfed. The baby has since been taken
to Zvimba District Hospital,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said Chemhuru’s wife, Miriam Bwanali
escaped when the police arrived.
“Police are now looking for Bwanali, who is the key suspect
in this case. She escaped during the time police were called in. Chemhuru was
also wanted for theft and motor vehicle related offences,” he said.
The police spokesperson applauded members of the public for
being observant and alerting the police on this matter.
Meanwhile, the mother of the child, who was elated at being
reunited with her baby said that she was relieved when she received a call from
police on Monday night inviting her to the station to identify a child whom
they had found.
“We went to the station and it was my baby. I am so happy. I heard that the child was found at the homestead of the woman who kidnapped her. Allegations are that the woman ran away when officers arrived at her home.
“I also heard that her husband attempted to run away, but
was quickly apprehended by the police. I want to say a big thank you to members
of the public who assisted the police with information leading the recovery of
my child,” she said.Herald
