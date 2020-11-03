BABY KIDNAPPED IN HARARE FOUND IN ZVIMBA

A baby, who was kidnapped at Spar Montague Shopping Centre last month has been found in Murombedzi, Zvimba.

Police have since arrested Gift Chemhuru in connection with the kidnapping. Chemhuru is also wanted in connection with theft and motor vehicle offences.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the baby was rescued from the suspect’s homestead in Zvimba after the police received a tip off.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Gift Chemhuru (40) following the kidnapping of a four-week-old baby at Spar Supermarket, Montague Shopping Centre, Harare on October 22, 2020.

“The baby was rescued from the suspect’s home on November 2, 2020 in Zvimba following a tip-off from members of the public who heard the baby crying incessantly without being breastfed. The baby has since been taken to Zvimba District Hospital,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Chemhuru’s wife, Miriam Bwanali escaped when the police arrived.

“Police are now looking for Bwanali, who is the key suspect in this case. She escaped during the time police were called in. Chemhuru was also wanted for theft and motor vehicle related offences,” he said.

The police spokesperson applauded members of the public for being observant and alerting the police on this matter.

Meanwhile, the mother of the child, who was elated at being reunited with her baby said that she was relieved when she received a call from police on Monday night inviting her to the station to identify a child whom they had found.

“We went to the station and it was my baby. I am so happy. I heard that the child was found at the homestead of the woman who kidnapped her. Allegations are that the woman ran away when officers arrived at her home.

“I also heard that her husband attempted to run away, but was quickly apprehended by the police. I want to say a big thank you to members of the public who assisted the police with information leading the recovery of my child,” she said.Herald