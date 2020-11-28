ANOTHER SCHOOL HIT BY COVID-19 AS 20 TEST POSITIVE



TWENTY pupils at Anderson Secondary School outside Gweru have contracted Covid-19 out of 53 specimens collected.

As of last night, 14 girls and six boys had tested positive for the virus. It was not clear if the learners who tested positive have symptoms or not. More tests are being conducted.

The testing came after a pupil from the school who sat for Cambridge examinations last week tested positive for the virus after undergoing tests intending to travel to Namibia where his parents are based.

The Midlands Provincial Covid-19 taskforce initiated contact tracing which led to the testing of some learners with 13 results coming positive and one negative.

Girls College in Bulawayo has indefinitely closed following a Covid-19 case which was detected after the school held a leavers’ party for Upper Six students. John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province, was hit by the coronavirus and 184 pupils tested positive.

Examination classes resumed countrywide on September 28 after schools had prematurely closed in March to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Grade Six, Form Three and Form Five classes reopened on October 26 and the rest of the pupils reopened on November 9.

In an interview last night, the Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima confirmed the Covid-19 cases at Anderson Secondary School. “Anderson School (Gweru) has a total enrolment of 394 pupils, 226 girls and 198 boys. Teachers are 32 and support staff 45. Fourteen results received so far out of 53, 13 positive and 1 negative. 10 girls positive and three boys positive. Total positive to date 20, 14 girls, six boys,” he said.

Minister Mavima said immediate action being taken includes separation of affected students from the rest, disinfection of all dormitories at the school. He said all positive and symptomatic pupils have been put in isolation while those who are negative have been put in quarantine.

“Negative day scholars are quarantining at home from Thursday after screening. There is no movement in and out of the school,” said Minister Mavima who last month tested positive for Covid -19 and went into isolation at home before further tests came back negative.

Minister Mavima said as a survivor of Covid-19, his message to the people was that the virus is still around and therefore the need for the people to follow the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Child Care protocols such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, maintaining good hygiene by washing of hands or using sanitisers to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

“The virus is still there and we must keep on following the protocols,” he said. Midlands Provincial Education Director Mr Jameson Machimbira said: “So, this student did Covid-19 testes after writing his Cambridge examinations intending to travel to Namibia where his parents are based and the results came back positive.

This prompted the Midlands Provincial Covid-19 taskforce to activate contact tracing at Anderson School and these positive results are being recorded.”

He said the Ministry of Health and Child Care officers are at Anderson conducting further tests on students, teachers and supporting staff.

Countries including Zimbabwe are asking for mandatory Covid-19 free certificates on all entries to mitigate against the spread of the virus. Chronicle