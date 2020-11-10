40% PAY HIKE FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

THE Government has increased public sector salaries by 40 percent effective from November 1 this year as part of continued efforts to improve conditions of service for civil servants.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Senator Monica Mutsvangwa revealed this after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting,
saying besides the pay rise for all civil servants, teachers would be awarded a
further 10 percent risk allowance.
The latest increase will see the lowest paid civil servant
earning $14 528 while the basic salary for a teacher is now $18 237.
“Noting its obligations to pay a decent wage, Government
has reviewed upwards, the salary increase offer to civil servants by 40 percent
which will be awarded to deputy director grade and below,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
“In addition to the salary increase, the teachers will also
be awarded a 10 percent risk allowance. The new basic salary package for a
teacher is $18 237, which is above the Poverty Datum Line (PDL).
“This means that the compounded review percentage of the
teacher grade salary is 1 284 percent since the beginning of the year. The
lowest paid civil servant will receive a salary of $14 528. This is effective
from November 1, 2020,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli
Ncube was quick to allay fears of destabilising the success recorded on the
macro-economic front.
Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister Ncube
said measures had been put in place to insulate the local currency against
devaluation and salaries would not be eroded.
Both the official and parallel market exchange rate have
been stable in recent months and this has been reflected in stable prices, and
in some cases falling prices, of basic goods.
Prof Ncube explained that the success recorded on the
macro-economic front was anchored on sound policies which would not be affected
by the improved cash flow on the market.
“We don’t expect this to destabilise the current stability.
We want to make sure the ordinary civil servant is as close as possible to the
poverty datum line,” he said.
He said the idea was to give employees a real wage increase
which would not be eroded by market speculators.
Professor Ncube cited policies in place like the tight
control of mobile money transfers and the auction system to protect the value
of the currency.
Minister Mutsvangwa also gave an update on the teacher
pupil turnout following the conclusion of the phased reopening of schools this
week.
“Under primary and secondary education, the attendance of
learners was 51.8 percent, while that of teachers is 25.7 percent.
“For the final examination classes, learner attendance was
42 percent, while the national average on teacher availability marginally
increased from 27.16 percent to 27.77 percent,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
Some teachers had chosen to go on industrial action to push
for salary increments but the latest improvements on their salaries is expected
to motivate them back to work.
Business lobby groups had advised the Government to avoid
the risk of scaring away investment from the country by pegging salaries at a
level that could potentially make labour a huge cost centre and unsustainable
for businesses.
After yesterday’s salary increase announcement, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce
president Dr Tinashe Manzungu said they welcomed the Government’s offer to its
workers.
He said they had opposed a return to US dollar salaries
which would not be viable for local businesses. Herald
