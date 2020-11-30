30 MINERS TRAPPED AS MINE SHAFT COLLAPSES

At least 30 illegal gold miners are reportedly trapped underground at Bindura Ran Mine after the shaft collapsed this afternoon.

Posting on his official Twitter platform, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said only 6 miners have so far been rescued.

“Mash Central. A tragedy has occurred at Ran Mine in Bindura town late this afternoon. “Mash Central, A tragedy has occurred at Ran Mine in Bindura town late this afternoon. A deep disused mine trench has caved in trapping several illegal gold miners. Exact number not yet established. So far 6 miners have been rescued. Details to follow but numbers could be circa 30” he posted