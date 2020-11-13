13 MDC A HOODLUMS IN COURT

THIRTEEN suspected MDC-Alliance activists, who allegedly ran amok, destroying windows and cutting padlocks with bolt cutters at Harvest House last week appeared in court yesterday charged with public violence.
The rowdy youths, who are said to have been armed with
stones, iron bars and bolt cutters also attacked motorists and pedestrians who
passed through the area.
Victor Machavhaira (37), Shame Chidzonga (34), Mafaiti
Mubaiwa (32), Angirai Mowotidhi (42) and Forward Sezali (40) initially appeared
before magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga on Monday and were remanded in custody to
yesterday for bail ruling after prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa had opposed
bail.
The other eight Paul Gorekore (37), Peter Shonhiwa (35),
Godfrey Katsaya (24), Lloyd Zhou (36), Richard Dube (21), Onisimo Chaitezvi
(30), Sign Chanachimweza (29) and Washington Dzungwa (37) appeared on a
separate record yesterday.
They were all released on $1 500 bail each after their
lawyer Mr Moses Mavhaire successfully applied for bail. They were ordered to
report once a week to the police and not to interfere with witnesses.
It is the State’s case that on October 29 at around 10am,
the gang while acting in common purpose with others who are still at large
teamed up within the CBD.
They walked towards Harvest House along Nelson Mandela and
while on the way, the gang allegedly disturbed the peace and order in the CBD.
It is alleged that they also assaulted members of the
public. When they got to Harvest house, they destroyed the front window panes
using stones before cutting the key locks on the screeengate using bolt
cutters, the court heard.
The police reacted and arrested Machavhaira, Chidzonga,
Mubaiwa, Mowotidhi and Sezali while others escaped.
On the same day at around 11 pm, Gorekore, Shonhiwa, Katsaya,
Zhou, Dube, Chaitezvi, Chanachimweza, Dzungwa returned to Harvest house leading
to their arrest.
According to the state, Mowotidhi and Sizali have pending
cases before the same court.
