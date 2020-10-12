ZIMBA KILLED IN SHACK FIRE IN NAMIBIA

A Zimbabwean man, died in a shack fire at Walvis Bay on Saturday morning.

According to detective chief inspector Daniel Gurirab of the Erongo police, the fire started around 02h45 at a shack in Bagani Street in Kuisebmond but the cause has not been established.

It is alleged that Innocent Nyati and a neighbour came from a night club and went into their respective shacks.

A few minutes later, a fire started in Nyati's shacks, and spread to two other shacks which also burned down. Nyati could not get out of the shack and died in the fire.

He was identified by his brother and his body was taken to the police morgue at Walvis Bay for post mortem examination.

The fire affected 12 people whose shacks were also burned down and they were assisted with tents, mattresses and food and toiletries from the Mautamanane Fire station.

Chief fire officer Dennis Basson warned residents against lying down after lighting candles or stoves, as they could easily fall asleep while their shacks catch fire. Namibian