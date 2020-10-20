ZIM SAFEST DESTINATION IN THE WORLD : US TOURISM AGENCY

A UNITED States of America-based travel and tourism agency, Tourlane, has named Zimbabwe the safest place to visit in the world when countries reopen their borders for international travel post Covid-19 restrictions.
A former US Department of Defence and North Atlantic Treaty
Organisation (Nato) security expert with years of experience on risk assessment
worked with the travel agency to come up with the guide that tourists use to
make decisions on where to travel.
While America has maintained a hardliner stance against
Zimbabwe, imposing illegal sanctions on the country, Tourlane has ranked
Zimbabwe number one among top 15 destinations which include Thailand, Fuji,
Zambia, Seychelles, Japan, Cambodia among others.
Zimbabwe scored 35,48 out of a possible 50 points and
Thailand came second with 35,33 points in the travel destination index.
Covid-19 has negatively impacted on the world tourism
sector with the industry losing billions in revenue after countries imposed
travel restrictions to curtail the spread of the pandemic.
Most countries have started to remove the travel
restrictions as they adopt a new normal. Zimbabwe opened the airspace earlier
this month for international travellers but is yet to open other borders.
Tourlane assessed the security risks of a country in coming
up with a guide for tourists.
According to the agency’s advisory: “In collaboration with
our Head of Safety, Johann Jones, Tourlane has produced a guide to the safest
places to travel once bans are lifted. By looking at key indicators such as
Covid-19 cases, health regulations, population density, hours of sunlight, and
flight connections to the USA, we produced a guide to help travellers assess
risk factors of both countries that are currently open and countries that may open
soon.”
Tourlane described Mr Jones as a former security officer in
Afghanistan and Iraq, where he advised senior executives on risk factors and
scenarios.
The positive ranking for Zimbabwe coincides with the
country’s anti-sanctions drive at a time some citizens are on an offensive to
demonise the country.
As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had 240 active Covid-19 cases and
Government’s lockdown measures have been credited for relative containment of
the virus.
The country prides itself of various tourist destinations including
the majestic Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, Matopo Hills, Great Zimbabwe
among numerous other attractions.
Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson Mr Godfrey
Koti said the endorsement by the Americans is what the country requires especially
in light of the Tourism Recovery Strategy.
“This is a further attestation that things have really
changed in the Second Republic and under the able leadership of our Minister
Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Honourable Nqobizitha Ndlovu, we
have managed to create the right kind of noise in the international sphere.
More so, in America who are our highest contributors into arrivals for the past
15 or so years. They have come to the country religiously as a resource market.
Despite whatever other issues might be happening in the political spheres, they
have recognised Zimbabwe as a destination that is safe, they have recognised
Zimbabwe as a destination that they want to visit, a destination that they want
to encourage their people to visit. We are very much elated,” said Mr Koti.
He said the positive ratings can only stem from President
Mnangagwa’s policy direction and leadership in the way the country has dealt
with Covid-19.
“We would like to thank the Government of Zimbabwe and in
particular His Excellency ED Mnangagwa on the amazing way the county handled
Covid-19 pandemic. We are very grateful for their leadership in this difficult
time that has crumbled the tourism sector. What is exciting about this kind of
endorsement is that it fuels the international market into having more interest
in Destination Zimbabwe. It also provides a platform for us to send a message
about how beautiful Zimbabwe is as a destination,” he said.
Zanu-PF Youth League deputy secretary for administration
Cde Mabutho Moyo said despite the negative politics on the country, Zimbabwe
remains a beauty, which all Zimbabweans should market as tourism can transform
the economic fortunes.
“It’s evident that since the ushering in of the Second
Republic and the rise of His Excellency ED Mnangagwa, the world is beginning to
warm up to Zimbabwe once again. The policy of re-engagement is definitely
bearing fruits,” said Cde Moyo.
What is needed now is for Zimbabweans to start believing in
their own country once again. Demonising one’s nation for political and
monetary mileage is not only immature but it’s treasonous. The President has
said that Zimbabwe is open for business, that should be the spirit that is
carried by all Zimbabweans, at home and abroad.”
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks)
spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said it was not surprising that even
international travel agencies have endorsed Zimbabwe. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment