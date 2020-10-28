ZANU PF : WE ARE READY FOR READY FOR HRE BY-ELECTIONS FIGHTS

THE Zanu PF Harare province has completed primary elections and is now geared for by-elections following the recall of seven MDC-T legislators and 22 councillors.

The party’s provincial interim chairman, Cde Godwills Masimirembwa confirmed the development saying the names of those who won the primary elections were forwarded to the national commiserate department.

“From the 10th to the 18th of October, we conducted primary elections in respect of the constituencies where MDC-T has recalled nine legislators, and 22 councillors. The referred constituencies being St Mary, Highfield West, Highfield East, Glenorah, Kuwadzana, Kuwadzana East, Mufakose, Harare Central, Epworth and of cause 22 wards in Harare Metropolitan province,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

Cde Masimirembwa said the polls were held peacefully. “The turn up for the primary elections was quite pleasing. The primaries were held in a peaceful and transparent environment, no violence and no mishaps.

“Generally, we are very happy with how the primary elections were held,” he said. He was not at liberty to disclose the names of those who successfully won the primary elections.

“As the norm with our internal process in Zanu PF, the results have been forwarded to the national commissariat department, once they have received the final approval we will then release those results.

“The primaries went on very well and we are raring to go as and when the by-elections will be conducted. The primary elections came at a time when the restructuring programme of cells was in progress,” he said.

The province is currently working on cell verification exercised and branches to strengthen party structures.

“What we are continuing with now is to complete the restructuring exercise and then proceed with branch elections and district elections.

“We expect to complete the restructuring process of the province by the end of November this year,” he said.

The Harare provincial structures were dissolved by the Politburo after reports of factionalism and divisions rocked the restructuring process. Herald