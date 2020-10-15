ZANU PF SCAMMED OF $401 200 IN VEHICLE SERVICE DEAL

A workshop manager with Merchant Investment Company has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding Zanu-PF of $401 200 in a botched vehicle service deal.
Tinotenda Nigel Rusere (35) appeared before Harare
magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga facing fraud charges and was remanded to
November 25 without having to pay bail.
Allegations are that on August 16, the party’s
representative Mr Steward Mutizwa went to Merchant Auto Services Company
workshop to have an accident-damaged Isuzu D-Tec repaired.
The court heard that Rusere prepared a quotation for $401
200 on the same date for the complete job and that Rusere started repairing the
vehicle at Merchant Investment Company, trading as Merchant Auto Services,
until he was dismissed.
The court heard that on August 23 Rusere went back to
Merchant Investment Company and collected the Isuzu D-Tec motor vehicle and
took it to his new workshop.
Mr Mutizwa later realised that the party vehicle was not
repaired properly and decided to take it back to Merchant Investment Company
and to lodge a complaint.
He was advised to bring proof of payment. It was then discovered
that Rusere unlawfully instructed Mr Mutizwa to deposit $401 200 into his own
account as payment. The court heard that Rusere misrepresented facts to Mr
Mutizwa that he was able to do the job on time but failed to do so and
prejudiced Zanu PF of $401 200. Herald
