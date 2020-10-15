ZANU PF SCAMMED OF $401 200 IN VEHICLE SERVICE DEAL

A workshop manager with Merchant Investment Company has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding Zanu-PF of $401 200 in a botched vehicle service deal.

Tinotenda Nigel Rusere (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga facing fraud charges and was remanded to November 25 without having to pay bail.

Allegations are that on August 16, the party’s representative Mr Steward Mutizwa went to Merchant Auto Services Company workshop to have an accident-damaged Isuzu D-Tec repaired.

The court heard that Rusere prepared a quotation for $401 200 on the same date for the complete job and that Rusere started repairing the vehicle at Merchant Investment Company, trading as Merchant Auto Services, until he was dismissed.

The court heard that on August 23 Rusere went back to Merchant Investment Company and collected the Isuzu D-Tec motor vehicle and took it to his new workshop.

Mr Mutizwa later realised that the party vehicle was not repaired properly and decided to take it back to Merchant Investment Company and to lodge a complaint.

He was advised to bring proof of payment. It was then discovered that Rusere unlawfully instructed Mr Mutizwa to deposit $401 200 into his own account as payment. The court heard that Rusere misrepresented facts to Mr Mutizwa that he was able to do the job on time but failed to do so and prejudiced Zanu PF of $401 200. Herald