ZACC FRESH AUDIT TARGETS 36 BIGWIGS

THIRTY-SIX high-profile figures, who have assets worth a combined US$4,5 million, are the target of a fresh lifestyle audit that is being conducted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), it has emerged.
The anti-graft body recently seized and forfeited 10
mansions and 22 luxury vehicles worth US$8 million. The assets belong to, among
others, former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi, Gender Commission chair
Margaret Sangarwe, Russel Mweye — a former staffer at Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals — and ex-Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) chief
executive officer Frank Chitukutuku.
ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said the fight
against corruption was now in full swing.
“Asset recovery is proceeding well. We are currently
handling 36 cases to do with asset recovery running into more than US$4,5
million,” he said.
ZACC believes forfeiting proceeds of crime is the most
effective way of fighting the vice as it makes the commission of offences not
worthwhile.
The Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act was amended
to permanently enable asset recovery notwithstanding a criminal conviction.
Commissioner Makamure said the Anti-Corruption Commission
Lay Bill, which provides for whistleblower protection, was being scrutinised by
the Attorney-General’s Office. Whistleblowers need a legal provision to protect
them from abuse by corruption suspects.
“The AG and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and
Parliamentary Affairs have been engaged to speed up enactment. In that Bill is
a comprehensive section on whistleblower protection,” said the ZACC
spokesperson.
The fight against graft, he said, was key in achieving
President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which is premised on the creation of a relatively prosperous
society where people enjoy high standards of living.
“The greatest achievement is the development of the
National Anti-Corruption Strategy through a highly consultative process. The
National Anti-Corruption Strategy Steering Committee has diverse representation
and held its inaugural meeting two weeks ago. The six sub-committees will hold
their inaugural meetings mid-October,” he said.
“Basically, ZACC has managed to bring all key stakeholders
together in the fight against corruption. It is no longer a ‘them and us’
approach.
“Cases are now moving in the courts due to the setting up
of anti-corruption courts and hiring of dedicated prosecutors for these courts.
Over 50 dockets have been completed by ZACC and submitted to the National
Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution. Our target is 80 this year.”
As part of concerted efforts to rein in corrupt activities,
ZACC signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with organisations such
as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and Department of Immigration, among
others.
“Just last week we signed an MoU with the Parliament of
Zimbabwe, which is a vital player in the anti-corruption fight.” Sunday Mail
