WORKERS FIND HUMAN SKELETONS AT BUS OWNER'S HOUSE

TWO general workers employed by Mutare-based Smart Express Bus Company owner — Mr Charles Makosi — got the shock of their lives when they discovered human remains while digging in the businessman’s yard in Palmerstone.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident which occurred last week.

Insp Kakohwa said Mr Douglas Marezu (39), a general worker at the businessman’s house, unearthed two bones on October 17.

He advised other employees about the discovery, but they assumed that the bones were of an animal. The following day at around 1pm, another employee, Mr Peacemaker Muzvova (18), discovered a human skull while removing soil from the same area where the bones had been unearthed.

“He alerted Mr Lican Mukawamba (62), a bricklayer working at the house. Mr Mukwamba informed Mr Makosi’s young brother – Norman – about the discovery.”

On October 19, Norman went to Mutare City Council to make a report of the discovery. However, he was advised to make a report at Mutare Central Police Station. He made a police report the same day and detectives from the Homicide and Scenes of Crime Unit visited the scene for investigations.

According to ongoing police investigations, the skull and two bones were in a state of decay, while the skull only had 10 teeth. No arrests have been made so far. Manica Post