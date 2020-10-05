WOMAN RAPED OVER HUBBY'S R50 DEBT

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after he allegedly raped his neighbour’s wife over a debt owed by her husband.
The man from Ntabenende area in Esigodini who cannot be
named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda
magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a rape charge. He was remanded in custody
to October 19.
Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the man raped the
complainant on August 14 at around 9PM after he found her alone at her house.
“On 14 August at around 7PM the accused person went to the
complainant’s homestead looking for her husband as he owed him R50 which he had
promised to pay the previous month. The complainant advised the accused that
her husband was not around as he had visited some relatives,” she said.
“At around 9PM, the accused person returned to the
complainant’s homestead while drunk and demanded to see her husband. The
complainant indicated that he was not around but the accused person refused to
accept the excuse and started demanding his money from the complainant. The
complainant pointed out that she didn’t have the money and advised the accused
person to leave and return when her husband was back.”
Miss Mahachi said the accused person refused to leave and
forced his way into the complainant’s house.
He allegedly said he would remain there until he received
his money. She said the complainant ordered the accused person to get out but
he grabbed her and pushed her onto the bed and raped her.
Miss Mahachi said after committing the offence, the accused
person told the complainant that she had paid up her husband’s debt and he left
the house. She said the complainant rushed to a neighbour’s house and reported
the rape.
The matter was subsequently reported to the police leading
to the arrest of the accused. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment