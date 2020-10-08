WIFE WHO LEFT KIDS UNATTENDED TO GO BOOZING, KILLED BY HUBBY

A VICTORIA Falls man who fatally assaulted his wife by hitting her head against a wall and floor while accusing her of going for a beer drink and leaving their children unattended at home, has been sentenced to five years in jail for culpable homicide.
Boniso Sibanda (40) of 9419 Mkhosana also suspected that
his wife, Auxilia Nkomazana (31), was cheating on him as she spent time with
male friends at Chinotimba Old Bar.
Sibanda was found not guilty of murder but guilty of a
lesser charge of culpable homicide when he appeared before Bulawayo High Court
judge Justice Christopher Dube-Banda who is on circuit in Hwange.
Sibanda will however, serve an effective three years after
the judge suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.
In his defence, Sibanda who was represented by Mr Njabulo
Ndlovu of Ncube Attorneys, claimed he acted out of provocation because his wife
had left the couple’s minor children aged eight years and two years alone at
home as she went to drink beer.
He said he also suspected that she was cheating on him with
another man. Prosecuting, Mrs Martha Cheda said Sibanda assaulted his wife at a
bar where he found her drinking with some men, before continuing with the
assault at home.
“On the 4th of March 2020 at around 4pm, Sibanda arrived
home and found his wife not there. He followed her to Chinotimba Old Bar where
she was drinking beer with other patrons,” said Mrs Cheda.
She said a misunderstanding ensued between the two as
Sibanda dragged a drunken Nkomazana. He slapped her and she fell down before he
carried her out of the bar and placed her outside.
The two walked towards their place of residence and along
the way Sibanda once again slapped his wife on the face and kicked her on the
hips.
The court was told that when they got home, Sibanda
continued assaulting Nkomazana by hitting her head against the wall, floor and
wooden base of the bed.
After the assault, Sibanda slept on the bed while the now
deceased slept on the floor. He discovered that she was not breathing in the
morning and called an ambulance. The ambulance crew confirmed Nkomazana’s death
on arrival at the house.
Sibanda went to the police where he reported that his wife
had died after a short illness after defaulting on taking her antiretroviral
medication.
Police attended the scene and observed injuries on the head
leading to his arrest. Chronicle
