WHY GOCHE WAS ARRESTED

Former Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Nicholas Goche appeared in court yesterday facing stock theft charges after failing to surrender 18 heifers that he sold to a Shamva farmer.

He appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms Tendai Chifamba following his arrest on Wednesday night and was remanded to October 21 on $50 000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Goche was ordered to surrender his passport at Bindura Magistrates Court, report every Friday at Shamva Police Station, reside at his Farm in Shamva and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Goche, who was represented by Mr Innocent Chingarande, opposed the bail conditions, saying the amount was exorbitant because the matter hinged between criminal and civil prosecution.

Mr Chingarande had proposed $10 000 bail and scrapping of the condition to report three times a week to police, saying his client was diabetic. He said the stringent bail conditions defeated the purpose of bail.

Ms Chifamba relaxed reporting conditions to once every Friday. The complainant in the matter is Honest Mupanedengu (43) of house number 32 Dindingwe Road, Mufakose.

Prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda alleged that on November 13, 2018, Goche sold 40 beasts to Mupanedengu. The payment was made through bank transfer into CABS account number 1036879593.

Mupanedengu collected 22 heifers out of the 40. The court heard that in 2019, Goche disposed of the 18 heifers without the complainant’s knowledge.

Mupanedengu approached Goche on several occasions to collect the animals, but he was told that the animals were already sold. The value of the cattle was pegged at US$18 000 and nothing was recovered.

The court heard that Mupanedengu was entitled to control and ownership of the cattle and Goche deprived him ownership of the livestock. Herald