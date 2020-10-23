WEEKEND IN JAIL FOR FAKE PARI DOC

The young bogus doctor who served in the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals casualty unit for seven months remains behind bars this weekend after the State opposed bail, with the magistrate only ready to give a bail decision on Monday.
Admire Chisi (25) from Zimre Park, Ruwa, allegedly attended
to patients and wrote medical affidavits and prescriptions until a senior
doctor discovered his shenanigans this week.
Chisi was charged with impersonating a public official and
fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.
In opposing bail, prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told
the court that the State had a strong case against Chisi and that he endangered
the lives of many patients as he was writing medical affidavits and
prescriptions. As a result there was a high risk Chisi would abscond.
Chisi’s lawyer argued that the State had not previously
mentioned the alleged danger that was encountered as a result of his client’s
action. Chisi was a proper candidate for bail and was a man of fixed abode.
Mrs Taruvinga deferred the matter to Monday for ruling. It
is the State’s case that between April and Tuesday this week, Chisi went to
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he misrepresented that he was a medical
doctor.
He was apprehended after Dr Tapiwa Nyakudya finally noticed
that Chisi was not acting as a professional doctor should and he failed to
produce his practising certificate.
The court heard that Chisi was taken to the police where a
report was made, leading to his arrest. Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Wednesday
issued a statement confirming Chisi was a fake doctor and that they had handed
him over to the police.
However, labour lawyers, medical experts and other
commentators questioned how the hospital could be infiltrated by a bogus doctor
for seven months. They blasted the leadership for failing to properly supervise
staff while the security section of the institution was criticised for laxity.
