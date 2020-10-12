WE WILL TAKE ACTION : MATEMADANDA ON KWEKWE VIOLENCE

ZANU PF is investigating cadres who caused chaos in the Kwekwe Central primary elections on October 3, where prospective party candidates, Cde Kandros Mugabe was battling it out with a 26-year-old Cde Energy Dhala Ncube, for the party nomination for the by-election.

Kwekwe Central constituency was left vacant following the death of Mr Masango Matambanadzo of the National Patriotic Front.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial leadership suspended indefinitely the Kwekwe Central primary elections after rowdy youths suspected to be illegal gold miners invaded the district party office and started beating up everyone, including polling agents.

The youths, most of whom were said to be not in the party structures, accused the district party leadership of trying to impose candidates and instigated violent acts at all party polling stations, including stoning parked vehicles at the party district headquarters.

The scheduled primary elections ended prematurely over allegations of vote buying by among the contestants.

Zanu PF’s national political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda said that the party was still investigating the matter, and appropriate action will be taken. The findings of the investigations will be submitted to the party leadership who will then give direction on the action to be taken.

“The party’s security department is currently investigating the matter and we are yet to get the full details of the matter,” said Matemadanda.

The party’s Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke confirmed that investigations are still underway, and disciplinary proceedings will be taken against those who failed to abide by the party constitution.

After thorough investigations, Cde Matuke said a detailed report would be compiled and submitted to the party leadership.

“We have collected information from the provincial chairperson and other provincial members who were on site,”.

The party, Cde Matuke said is waiting for the prospective candidates Cdes Mugabe and Ncube to give their evidence regarding the violence which took place.

“We are now waiting to get detailed reports from the prospective candidates to get their side of the story. Whoever is found guilty will face the full wrath of the law. Appropriate action will be taken. The party will not allow lawlessness within its ranks. All party members are guided by the party’s constitution,” said Cde Matuke.

Anyone found to be behind the violence will be disqualified from the race.

“As for the expulsion from the party, well that is not a single person’s decision but it’s a possibility because we do not want unruly elements in our party. Zanu PF is a peace-loving and democratic party and any malcontents are not welcome” said Cde Matuke. Herald