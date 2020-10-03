WE ARE TARGETING 65% OF THE VOTE IN 2023, SAYS ZANU PF

ZANU PF is confident of garnering at least 65 percent of the vote and securing a landslide victory in the 2023 harmonised elections, a senior party official has said.
During the 2018 general elections, President Mnangagwa
secured 50,8 percent of the vote while MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa
managed 44,3 percent.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the ruling party’s
Director of Information and Publicity, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said the projected
landslide victory was anchored on the party’s target of five million members by
2023.
Cde Mugwadi said the lofty goal was easily achievable
because of President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership, which is set to usher
Zimbabwe to an upper middle-income economy by 2030.
He urged both the party and Government to work hand in
glove, and to exercise transparency in order to retain trust of the citizens.
“We are very confident of a resounding victory for
President Emmerson Mnangagwa come 2023. We have said that if the President does
not win by 65 percent and above we will call it a day, we will have failed to
work because the President’s work speaks for itself,” said Cde Mugwadi.
He tore into the opposition MDC Alliance saying their fake
abductions had been exposed and their plans for violent demonstrations would
not get them votes or bring about change.
Cde Mugwadi said the opposition outfit was “a fallen
agenda” whose disastrous infighting would bring votes to the ruling party as
citizens do not want to be associated with confusion at a time the economy is
on an upward trend.
“There are no abductions that took place, everyone saw the
documentary which was aired on ZBC TV. We are aware of the Dr Magombeyi case
who also abducted himself — it is unprecedented.
“The MDC Alliance, which had been primed to be the trojan
horse of regime change, is waning and splitting on a daily basis, there is a
circus at Harvest House. Now they are trying to resuscitate a fallen agenda
that has lost basis by faking abductions, we have an efficient law enforcement
agency that has been able to bust all these fake abductions.” Sunday Mail
