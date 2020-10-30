WE ARE MONITORING MOZA INSURGENCY, SAYS MUCHINGURI

ZIMBABWE is closely monitoring the unfolding armed conflict in neighbouring Mozambique, but a possible military intervention will only be guided by the collective SADC Troika decision, Minister of Defence Hon Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said.
This comes as armed attacks by extremist militant groups in
Mozambique’s oil-rich Cabo Delgado Province have increased this year. It also
comes as the insurgents calling themselves “Al-Shabaab” have moved into
Tanzania leaving a trail of destruction.
The attacks in Mozambique, which have displaced more than
300 000 people have claimed more than 2 000 lives.
In an interview on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Defence
Forces (ZDF) strategic planning workshop at Montclair Hotel in Nyanga on
Wednesday Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe is greatly concerned with
the unravelling situation.
“We are really worried with the situation prevailing in
Mozambique, particularly in the Cabo Delgado region. The situation is no longer
affecting Mozambique only.
“It means there is provocation already on another SADC
country and that is worrisome to Zimbabwe because Mozambique is our lifeline.
“At the last SADC Summit, there was nothing quite tangible
that came out and we are seeing Mozambique now approaching countries like the United
States of America and France for assistance. We do not know how far they have
gone in that direction,” she said.
Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri added that Mozambique is
crucial for Zimbabwe as it offers not only an arterial route into the seas, but
also a critical oil pipeline.
“Mozambique is in SADC and it is our problem in the SADC
region. Therefore, it is very, very important that we take ownership of what is
happening in our region because an attack on a SADC member State is an attack
on all of us as a bloc.
“Mozambique is our lifeline because it is our gateway to
the sea. For all our goods, either rail or road, we use Mozambique because we
are landlocked. It is in our best interest that SADC moves in quickly to
address the situation. We need to find a lasting solution to this challenge,”
she said.
She said the country stands guided by its SADC
counterparts’ decision on intervention. “You need to appreciate that our
intervention in the Democratic Republic of Congo war resulted in the imposition
of the economic sanctions that are affecting us.
“As a region, we agreed that it should not just be a few
countries that take part in regional security issues.
“Whatever happens, the region through the Troika organ on
Politics, Defence and Security must come up with strategies so that decisions
are made at that level. Collectively we are stronger,” she said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment