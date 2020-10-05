VIOLENCE IS NEVER DEMOCRATIC, SAYS ED



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has condemned acts of violence and growing cases of ritual killings of minors in the country.

He was speaking during the burial of National Hero Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu at the National Heroes Acre this Monday.

“Isu tasara, ngatirambei takabatana, in defence of our hard won independence. Violence, destruction of property and making Zimbabwe ungovernable can never be democratic and that is not what we fought for.

“The Government is worried about the growing cases of ritual killings of minors. Equally worrisome are the growing cases of armed and violent crimes. I have ordered our security arms to deal with such misdeeds severely,” said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to the late National Hero the President described him as a peace loving cadre whose behaviour should be emulated by the security forces and Zimbabweans at large

“Cde Chigudu knew the value of peace. We pay tribute to him by keeping peace. I applaud the people of Zimbabwe as well as the security forces for keeping peace and harmony especially as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence I would like to urge you to continue paying attention to the Covid-19 rules. Voting and democracy are enjoyed by the living not the sick,” he said.

The President also said that the fact that Brigadier General Chigudu has been buried in October is quite significant because it is the month SADC stands with the country to fight the illegally imposed sanctions on the country.

Brigadier General Chigudu, whose Chimurenga name was Promise Chombo, died on the 24th of September at Parirenyatwa General Hospital in Harare at the age of 64.

He is survived by his wife Vimbai Chigudu (nee Goboza) and three children. ZBC