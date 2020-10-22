skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 22 October 2020
VIDEO : ED'S SONA
Thursday, October 22, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHINOTIMBA RAGES AS HE CATCHES WIFE WITH ANOTHER MAN
BUHERA South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba on Tuesday caused a scene at Belvedere Vehicle Inspection Department by blocking a Norto...
ZIM SAFEST DESTINATION IN THE WORLD : US TOURISM AGENCY
A UNITED States of America-based travel and tourism agency, Tourlane, has named Zimbabwe the safest place to visit in the world when countri...
CHEATING TEACHER EXPOSED BY PUPILS
Precious Sibanda-Makowe with her husband and Pretty Moyo (right) at court A BULAWAYO-based married teacher who had an affair with his neig...
THE RUWA MAN WHO FOOLED PARIRENYATWA HOSP FOR SEVEN MONTHS
A totally bogus doctor, a young man without a medical qualification to his name, worked in the Parirenyatwa casualty unit for seven months u...
DIASPORA MEN : OUR NIGHTMARES
Dr Masimba Mavaza Picture an image of a man sitting on an outdoor stairwell with a cupped hand wrapped around the chin. If you get it well...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment