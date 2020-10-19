UEBERT ANGEL FOUNDATION LAUDS FIRST LADY

REMOTE parts of the country have not been left behind in terms of access to food, healthcare and information on how to prevent Covid-19, thanks to interventions by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her Angel of Hope Foundation.
Amai Mnangagwa, who is down to earth when it comes to
matters of empowering vulnerable communities, has spared no effort in reaching
all corners of the country assessing the needs of those communities and helping
them set up income-generating projects.
Amai Mnangagwa also mobilised sanitisers, face masks and
other consumables to keep the nation safe and committed herself to holding
interactive sessions with the less privileged communities countrywide, giving
them food and other necessities.
The San community in Plumtree and the Doma people in
Kanyemba, which were previously marginalised, are now being introduced to
schools, cash crops and other income generating projects to ensure they also
contribute to the country’s economic development and improve their living
standards.
The mother of the nation has also been spreading love to
the elderly, the disabled, orphans and widows.
She is also leading in the rehabilitation of children
living and working on the streets to ensure they are equipped with vocational
skills like carpentry, motor mechanics and farming, to fend for themselves.
Commercial sex workers have been offered projects to earn
‘clean’ money to fend for their families. Survivors of Cyclone Idai were
provided with food, utensils and other basic needs, courtesy of Amai
Mnangagwa’s efforts.
In addition, her programmes and projects are non-partisan.
The list of her initiatives is endless and these efforts have not gone
unnoticed. Yesterday, the Uebert Angel Foundation donated 10 tonnes of maize-meal
to Angel of Hope Foundation for onward distribution to those in need, saying it
was touched by the love Amai Mnangagwa has for the less privileged.
Prophet Uebert Angel’s wife, Beverly, said the work being
done by the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation was inspiring.
She said the donation was not once off and pledged to
continue working with the mother of the nation in support of her vision.
“First of all, I would want to really appreciate our highly
esteemed First Lady for everything that she has been doing,” she said. “It
hasn’t gone unnoticed. We have seen all her efforts to really push charity in
our country. We all love our country and she has really been in the forefront
and we are following her footsteps on so many things she has done.
“Some people might not know, but Amai has done so much for
the country and her Angel of Hope Foundation is really doing so well.”
Mrs Angel said her organisation wanted to give a hand to
what the First Lady was doing for those in need and paid tribute to her travels
across the length and breadth of the country.
“Every week she is in a different part of the nation, even
in the most remote parts of the nation, some of them I didn’t even know
existed,” she said. “She is going to all those places.
“We have been inspired by her and what she has been doing.
It is not about a particular church or political party, it is just about
helping people and that is where Mhamha’s heart is.”
The First Lady welcomed the kind gesture by Uebert Angel
Foundation, saying this gave her strength to do even more.
“I would want to welcome this gesture and that it came at
the time when I needed this most,” she said. “Uebert Angel is also a foundation
and they understand what a foundation is expected to do.
“They have come on board to assist me and this is going to
go a long way in terms of helping our people in need out there in the country.
We are saying everybody who is in need should not be left behind.”
“I want to thank the Uebert Angel Foundation for this
donation of maize-meal which will be utilised towards supporting vulnerable
families in rural communities. This is a huge gesture which will scale up our
activities as Angel of Hope Foundation as we respond to the challenges that are
facing many, especially vulnerable women, children and the elderly.”
Focus on vulnerable groups is a priority for the First Lady
who has been working hard to cushion them after their situation was worsened by
the Covid-19 pandemic.
To date, her humanitarian support programmes have benefited
thousands of food insecure households both in the urban and rural areas, hence
the consignment of maize meal handed over by Uebert Angel Foundation will
bolster her already running programmes. Herald
