UEBERT ANGEL FOUNDATION LAUDS FIRST LADY

REMOTE parts of the country have not been left behind in terms of access to food, healthcare and information on how to prevent Covid-19, thanks to interventions by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Amai Mnangagwa, who is down to earth when it comes to matters of empowering vulnerable communities, has spared no effort in reaching all corners of the country assessing the needs of those communities and helping them set up income-generating projects.

Amai Mnangagwa also mobilised sanitisers, face masks and other consumables to keep the nation safe and committed herself to holding interactive sessions with the less privileged communities countrywide, giving them food and other necessities.

The San community in Plumtree and the Doma people in Kanyemba, which were previously marginalised, are now being introduced to schools, cash crops and other income generating projects to ensure they also contribute to the country’s economic development and improve their living standards.

The mother of the nation has also been spreading love to the elderly, the disabled, orphans and widows.

She is also leading in the rehabilitation of children living and working on the streets to ensure they are equipped with vocational skills like carpentry, motor mechanics and farming, to fend for themselves.

Commercial sex workers have been offered projects to earn ‘clean’ money to fend for their families. Survivors of Cyclone Idai were provided with food, utensils and other basic needs, courtesy of Amai Mnangagwa’s efforts.

In addition, her programmes and projects are non-partisan. The list of her initiatives is endless and these efforts have not gone unnoticed. Yesterday, the Uebert Angel Foundation donated 10 tonnes of maize-meal to Angel of Hope Foundation for onward distribution to those in need, saying it was touched by the love Amai Mnangagwa has for the less privileged.

Prophet Uebert Angel’s wife, Beverly, said the work being done by the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation was inspiring.

She said the donation was not once off and pledged to continue working with the mother of the nation in support of her vision.

“First of all, I would want to really appreciate our highly esteemed First Lady for everything that she has been doing,” she said. “It hasn’t gone unnoticed. We have seen all her efforts to really push charity in our country. We all love our country and she has really been in the forefront and we are following her footsteps on so many things she has done.

“Some people might not know, but Amai has done so much for the country and her Angel of Hope Foundation is really doing so well.”

Mrs Angel said her organisation wanted to give a hand to what the First Lady was doing for those in need and paid tribute to her travels across the length and breadth of the country.

“Every week she is in a different part of the nation, even in the most remote parts of the nation, some of them I didn’t even know existed,” she said. “She is going to all those places.

“We have been inspired by her and what she has been doing. It is not about a particular church or political party, it is just about helping people and that is where Mhamha’s heart is.”

The First Lady welcomed the kind gesture by Uebert Angel Foundation, saying this gave her strength to do even more.

“I would want to welcome this gesture and that it came at the time when I needed this most,” she said. “Uebert Angel is also a foundation and they understand what a foundation is expected to do.

“They have come on board to assist me and this is going to go a long way in terms of helping our people in need out there in the country. We are saying everybody who is in need should not be left behind.”

“I want to thank the Uebert Angel Foundation for this donation of maize-meal which will be utilised towards supporting vulnerable families in rural communities. This is a huge gesture which will scale up our activities as Angel of Hope Foundation as we respond to the challenges that are facing many, especially vulnerable women, children and the elderly.”

Focus on vulnerable groups is a priority for the First Lady who has been working hard to cushion them after their situation was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, her humanitarian support programmes have benefited thousands of food insecure households both in the urban and rural areas, hence the consignment of maize meal handed over by Uebert Angel Foundation will bolster her already running programmes. Herald