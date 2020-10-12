TWO ROBBERS GUNNED DOWN IN HARARE

TWO suspected robbers who were part of a gang that had been terrorising Harare residents were shot dead, while another is battling for his life in hospital after exchanging gunfire with the police, a court heard.

One of the suspects who survived the shootout Garikai Shangwa, 38, and was arrested on October 7, has appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga charged with armed robbery.

The court heard that he was found in possession of a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy that had just been reported stolen, a 303 rifle and Norinco pistol.

He was not asked to plead to the armed robbery charge and was remanded in custody to October 23. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on October 7 around 7pm, Shangwa was in the company of the now deceased Joseph Mutarika and Naison Kasere, Tawanda Moyo who is in hospital, George Machenyanga and two other unidentified men when they hatched a plan to rob the complainant (name not supplied).

When they arrived at the premises, one of the accused persons knocked on the door before they all stormed into the house.

The complainant was having supper with her family and was threatened with guns by the gang demanding to know the whereabouts of one Chinhengo.

The gangsters were told that it was not Chinhengo’s residence, but Shangwa and his accomplices insisted, demanding to see the family’s identity cards.

It was alleged that Shangwa and his gang then ordered the family to lie down and tied their hands and legs using clothes.

They reportedly ransacked the house and stole electrical gadgets, US$61 and registration plates for a Toyota Toyace. They loaded their loot into the Nissan Bluebird and left.

The complainant filed a police report leading to Shangwa’s arrest during a shootout. Daily News