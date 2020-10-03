TWO DEFRAUD CHINESE FIRM USING MOHADI'S SON'S NAME

TWO men from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly using Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s name to swindle a Chinese mining firm of more than US$110 000.
The duo, Mthunzi Mabhena (36) and Blessed Mushando (28),
who are both unemployed, have since appeared in court charged with fraud as
defined in Section 136 of the Criminal law, Codification and Reform Act.
According to the charge sheet, Mabhena and Mushando, posing
as VP Mohadi’s son and secretary respectively collected various amounts of
money from the complainant, Cheng Minghua, between October 2018 and March 2019
after promising to arrange mining deals for him. It is the State’s case that
sometime in October 2018, Cheng was introduced by his friend Ming Kutsoko and
former business partner to the accused.
After the meeting, Mabhena and Mushando allegedly hatched a
plan to defraud Cheng and arranged for a business meeting with him at Holiday
Inn in Harare.
“During the meeting and pursuant to their plan, the accused
misrepresented to the complainant that all rivers in Zimbabwe are administered
and managed in the office of VP Mohadi adding that the same office was
responsible for approvals of foreign investors to mine alluvial gold,” reads
the charge sheet.
“In April 2019 Mushando falsely indicated to Cheng that VP
Mohadi had a problem with his cattle at his farm and needed US$8 000.”
Pursuant to their plan, Mabhena then contacted Cheng
indicating that he is VP Mohadi’s son and further reiterated on the
aforementioned problem that indeed the VP had encountered a problem with his
cattle at the farm which required US$8000.
“Cheng asserted that Mabhena should come to collect the
said amount since he no longer trusted Mushando,” reads the charge sheet.
“However, Mabhena indicated that he was at the Harare
International Airport on his way to South Africa and insisted that the
complainant should give the money to Mushando.” The complainant then handed
over the US$8 000 to Mushando.
On a separate occasion, Mabhena and Mushando deceived Cheng
that he should meet VP Mohadi for him to be granted mining certificates for
most of the rivers nationwide. The duo demanded a total of US$20 000 solely
meant for the VP as engagement and facilitation fee.
Cheng, acting upon such a misrepresentation, paid cash
totalling US$20 000 to the accused persons. During the same period, the
complainant paid a courtesy visit to the Vice President’s office and in the
meeting, VP Mohadi indicated that he was happy that they intended to invest in
Zimbabwe.
The accused then took advantage of the meeting and waited
for the complainant outside the VP’s office where they falsely advised him that
they had been sent by the VP to collect another US$5 000.
Sometime in December 2019, the accused persons brought to
Cheng a fake letter purportedly authored by VP Mohadi instructing Mines and
Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando to assist the complainant in their
mining endeavours in Nyamukwarara and Pote rivers in Mutare.
“The accused then indicated that a total of US$30 000 and
US$17 000 is needed by the ministry and officials at Matabeleland South
Provincial Offices to facilitate the processing of mining licences,” reads the
charge sheet.
“Acting on such misrepresentation Cheng met accused persons
at Holiday Inn Harare and handed over a total of US$47 000 to the two accused.”
During a period extending from January 2019 to March 2019,
the accused concocted different invoices purportedly originated from Umguza
Rural District Council, ZINWA and EMA with totals amounting to US$5 000, US$20
000, and US$10 900 respectively as mining levies.
“Sometime in March 2019 the accused demanded another $100
000 meant for mining levies in which complainant transferred the said money
into accused’s bank account.
“The accused also brought a quotation totalling US$5 000
for the printing of a mining special grant licence copy in the name of
Umzingwane River.”
The accused defrauded the complainant of a total of US$113
000 and $100 000 and nothing was recovered. The duo is currently out on $10 000
bail and set to return to court on October 26. Sunday Mail
