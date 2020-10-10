TUKU ESTATE DISTRIBUTION SET TO START

The estate of the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi will soon be distributed after his family approached the Master of the High Court to start the process.
The family, through its lawyers Mhishi Nkomo Legal
Practice, placed a legal notice for the inspection of the late musician’s
estate for 21 days starting yesterday.
“In the estate of the late Oliver Mtukudzi of Harare who
died at Harare on January 23, 2019. Notice is hereby given that the first and
final liquidation and or distribution account in the above estate will lie for
inspection for a period of 21 days as from the 9th day of October 2020 at the
office of Master of the High Court, Harare. Should no objections be lodged with
the Master within the period of inspection, payments will be made in accordance
therewith,” reads the notice.
In May 2019, the Master of the High Court jointly appointed
the widow to the late superstar, Daisy, and another family member — Vennah
Muchakagara — as executors to the estate. Daisy and Muchakagara were appointed
following an edict meeting during which family members unanimously agreed to
have the pair as executors. At least 15 family members attended the edict
meeting that was presided over by the Additional Master responsible for
Deceased Estates, Kumbirai Chigomararwa.
Among the family members were Daisy, Tuku’s daughters,
sisters, and other relatives who agreed on two executors for transparency.
Mtukudzi left behind a will and appointed Chibune &
Associates as executor, but the parties settled for the two family members
considering that the law firm in question was now defunct. The will was read
out in the meeting and no objections were immediately raised. Family members
did not contest the fact that Tuku left behind a wife, Daisy, and four
daughters. The Master’s Office accepted
the will for administrative purposes.
Mtukudzi died at the age of 66. He had recorded 67 albums,
winning several awards over a period spanning nearly 40 years. Herald
