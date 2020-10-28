TRUCK BURNS AT SERVICE STATION

A two- tonne truck was reduced to a shell after it caught fire at a service station in Zvishavane on Monday night.
The driver Mr John Mhike sustained minor burns and was
discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention.
The truck caught fire at Tafa Service Station near
Zvishavane District Hospital. Zvishavane chief fire officer, Mr Rerai Muchera
said the fire team reacted swiftly and managed to put out the blaze before it
could spread to other parts of the service station. He said they were still
working with the police to establish the cause of the fire.
“We managed to avert a potential disaster at a service
station last night. We responded to a call that a truck, which was refuelling
at the garage had caught fire and we rushed to the scene.
“When we got there motorists that were at the garage were
in a panic while the truck was engulfed in flames. We managed to put out the
fire before it could spread around the garage but the truck was reduced to a
shell,” he said.
Mr Machera said luckily there was no fuel at the garage
when the incident occurred. He said the motorists were buying fuel from dealers
who were selling fuel from containers.
“The other information is that we got was that these fuel
dealers were now competing for clients who come and park at the garage
intending to re-fuel so we are not sure what triggered the fire but the garage
owner is saying there was no fuel in the underground tanks. He told us that
there were some dealers who were now using his garage as their base and selling
their fuel at below the pump price.
Motorists frequent the garage in search of cheaper petrol
so there has been a danger that a fire outbreak would occur so we are deploying
municipal police to clear the fuel dealers at the garage,” said Mr Muchera.
Herald
