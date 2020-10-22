THREE MEN RAPE MENTALLY ILL WOMAN

Three men from Village 3 Outward Bound, Shurugwi have appeared before local magistrate Percy Mukumba for allegeldy raping a mentally challenged girl.
An odor coming from warts developed by the complainant
exposed the alleged rape cases.
Nobert Machekera (35), Fortune Takura Joni (22) and Nyasha
Murima (28) allegedly took turns to rape a 15-year-old girl residing in the
same village.
They were all remanded in custody. The State says that the
rape was committed on different occasions. Accused one had sexual intercourse
with the complainant at the diptank.
Accused two found the accused at home alone and allegeldy
raped her. He gave her eggs as a token of appreciation. Accused three had sex
with the complainant while she was fetching water.
The matter came to light after the complainant’s aunt
sensed a bad odor on the complainant and realised she had warts on her private
parts. That is when the complainant took her aunt to the homesteads of the
three accused. Masvingo Mirror
