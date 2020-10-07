TAXI DRIVER MURDER : WITNESSES IN NO SHOW

The case of a 37-year-old Masvingo man, who fatally assaulted a taxi driver he had hired after accusing him of proposing love to his girlfriend, failed to take off yesterday after witnesses failed to turn up.

Chakanetsa Kambarami allegedly hired Josiah Rimai (36) to take him and his girlfriend Caroline Banda (23) to the Great Zimbabwe monuments when the two men were involved in an altercation.

Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze postponed the matter to tomorrow to allow the witnesses to attend court.

It is the State case that on June 3 last year, Kambarami, who had travelled to Masvingo from Harare hired Rimai to take him to Great Zimbabwe monuments.

Rimai picked the couple up at a lodge in the city and along the way a misunderstanding arose when Kambarami accused Rimai of making advances on his girlfriend and assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

Police found Rimai lying in a bushy area between Rujeko suburb and Masvingo Teachers’ College. He was taken to Masvingo General Hospital where he died upon admission.

Kambarami was arrested near Beatrice while driving Rimai’s vehicle to Harare. Herald