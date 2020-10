Former Harare mayor Herbert Gomba turned up in court last Wednesday clad in a T-Shirt and jeans, earning a warning from Harare regional magistrate, Mr Trynois Utahwashe, that he would be committed to remand prison if he returned to court informally dressed.

Gomba told the court that he only learnt of his court appearance when he had come to verify with the Clerk of Court following "confusion over when he was supposed to appear in court."