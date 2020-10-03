STRIKING TEACHERS THREATEN LEGAL ACTION

THE Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) yesterday threatened taking legal action against government over unfair labour practices, including ordering them to report for duty without protective clothing against COVID-19.
Zimta was reacting to Primary and Secondary Education
minister Cain Mathema's remarks that government would recruit 25 000 temporary
teachers to replace striking teachers.
"Zimta has observed with serious concern the
statements attributed to Minister Cain Mathema about the welfare of teachers
and the intention by government to recruit 25 000 temporary teachers to conduct
school examinations," part of the statement released yesterday read.
"The association is in the process of taking urgent
legal action in order to protect its members and the generality of the teaching
profession and community including the would be temporary teachers from acts
designed to undermine the right of teachers against victimisation and the
threat to the constitutionally protected right to collective bargaining and
decent living standards."
It added: "Minister Mathema's demand that teachers
present themselves and teach examination classes in the absence of protective
equipment and COVID-19 testing of teachers undermines the right to a fair and
safe labour practice and standard and thereby endangers the teaching community
at large including the learners and their families.
"The demand by the minister is unconstitutional and in
breach of section 65(1) of our Constitution.
"It is the association's position that an employer
cannot compel an employee to work under unsafe conditions with the threat that
failure to do so will result in the teachers being replaced by temporary
teachers."
Most teachers failed to report for duty on Monday when
schools reopened for the examination classes. Government teachers earn around
$3 800 per month, which is US$43,20 at the current auction rate.
Government this week gave teachers a 40% cost of living
adjustment, but the educators have declined it, insisting on US$520 or its
equivalent. Newsday
