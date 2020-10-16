SOCIALITE RUNS OVER SOLDIER

MUTARE socialite, 52-year-old Penjeni Gwinyai, popularly known as Master Peyi, has had several brushes with the law and is back in the limelight for the wrong reasons again.
The Sakubva-born socialite is under police guard at
Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare after deliberately hitting a
patron with his vehicle last Friday night.
Gwinyai was remanded from his hospital bed on Monday
following his arrest over the weekend on attempted murder charges. The charges
stem from a public brawl which happened at a popular Dangamvura night spot.
The Manica Post understands that following a
misunderstanding, Gwinyai hit the patron with his vehicle. The patron, Kudzai
Nedziwe, is an officer within the Zimbabwe National Army.
He was left unconscious after the hit-and-run incident and
is battling for his life at the ZNA-run 3 Field Hospital.
Nedziwe was first rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial
Hospital before being transferred to the army-run health facility.
Gwinyai was also injured during the fracas. He was arrested
and briefly detained at Dangamvura Police Station, before being transferred to
Victoria Chitepo Hospital after his condition deteriorated while in the holding
cells. During the Monday hospital court session, Gwinyai was charged with
attempted murder as defined in Section 189(1) as read with Section 47(1) of the
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. Mutare magistrate, Ms
Nyasha Kuture, presided over the case while Mrs Tawananyasha Muuya prosecuted.
Gwinyai was not asked to plead and Ms Kuture remanded him in custody to October
26 for routine remand.
Mrs Muuya opposed bail on the grounds that the accused
person is violent. She stated that the State was in possession of previous
convictions in which Gwinyai was found guilty of violence-related crimes.
He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Mrs
Muuya said Nedziwe sustained life-threatening injuries.
“The accused person assaulted the complainant with fists
after the complainant had tried to restrain him from assaulting another patron
at the bottle store. After the altercation, the complainant left the bottle
store for his house, but the accused person got into his vehicle and drove
after him at high speed. “He hit Nedziwe from behind. Nedziwe was thrown into
the air before landing some few metres from the point of impact. The
complainant passed out and is admitted at 3 Field Hospital, where his condition
is critical,” said Mrs Muuya. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a comment