SEVEN BREAK INTO RUGEJE'S HOUSE, ONE SHOT DEAD

Seven suspected criminals broke into the Mount Pleasant home of former Zanu PF national Commissar, Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje (Rtd), but were beaten back by security personnel on duty with one of the intruders being shot dead.
The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday. National
police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said investigations
were ongoing.
“These were purely criminals. There was an exchange of
gunfire that left one person dead at Lt-General Engelbert Rugeje’s (Rtd)
residence in Mt Pleasant, Harare, involving security personnel and seven
suspected criminals in the morning.
“More information will be released soon as police are still
carrying out investigations,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
Asst Comm Nyathi said it seemed the criminals did not know
who stayed at the house and also took advantage of the darkness since there was
no electricity in the area for some hours. Herald
