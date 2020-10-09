SETTLERS INVADE CHIYANGWA'S FARM, DEFY COURT ORDER

More than 150 illegal settlers have invaded the 3 467 hectare citrus farm near Chinhoyi owned by businessman and Zanu PF Zvimba South legislator Cde Philip Chiyangwa.

Cde Chiyangwa said in an interview that the illegal settlers remained on the farm in defiance of a recent court order and were building structures and clearing land in preparation for the 2020-21 farming season.

“We have taken the matter to the courts and the invaders have been served with notices of vacation,” he said. “A security company dealing with the invaders will help remove the invaders from the farm.”

Recently, leaders in Makonde district, which has seen a lot of illegal settlers turning grazing land and conservancy areas into farming land, convened a meeting where they agreed to thwart the invasions.

Makonde district development coordinator Mr Benjamin Zivanai recently said the invasions that have been witnessed in the district had either led to the injuries after clashes or arrests. The meeting saw district heads from police, Environment Management Agency and Mining and Lands ministries deliberate on the moves needed to avoid any future invasions and clashes. Herald