SECURITY SERVICES WILL FIGHT VIOLENT CRIME, SAYS MINISTER

Security services are redoubling efforts to fight violent crime and corruption and want the public to help by reporting suspicious behaviour.
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe
yesterday said violent crime, corruption and the abuse of social and other
media, and the resulting upsurge in fake news reports remained high on the law
enforcement agenda.
In his statement, Minister Kazembe urged citizens to be on
the guard against criminals and report suspicious behaviour wherever it
manifested.
“With regards to violent crime, the security services have
gone a gear up to sharpen the identification, tracing, apprehending and
presenting for prosecution of all suspects implicated in violent crime in the
country,” he said.
This comes after a series of incidents in recent weeks
where police exchanged gunfire with criminals with several people, including
security personnel, dying in gun battles.
Last month in Chivhu, two suspected criminals killed a
soldier and fled with two AK-47 rifles while soldiers were also badly injured
in a shoot-out with the thugs. But after a smart operation mounted by the
security forces, the two suspects were tracked down and killed a day after
killing the soldier.
This week, an armed gang attacked the Mt Pleasant home of
Lieutenant-General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje where a suspected criminal was
killed.
On Thursday, another suspected criminal was killed by
police in a gunfight after he had been holed up with hostages in a stand-off
that lasted 14 hours in Beitbridge. The suspect was on the police wanted list
in connection with several armed robberies.
On corruption, Minister Kazembe said citizens must play an
active role in reporting cases and help in the identification and location of
suspects.
“Corruption remains a cancer that gnaws slowly against our
thrust as a nation towards the Vision 2030 trajectory set out by His
Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa. The law enforcement agencies are rebounding
their efforts to tackle the scourge, working in concert with the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office
of the President and Cabinet.”
Minister Kazembe said authorities were also seized with
securing the return of fugitives from justice that were scattered in various
parts of the globe.
Zimbabwe was renowned for its fair justice system which
meant the courts would clear innocent suspects and convict the guilty.
“As law enforcement agencies, our role is to bring suspects
to justice, then the normal procedures take effect. We urge the suspects to do
themselves a favour by voluntarily returning to clear their names if they are
innocent.”
“The abuse of social media and the scourge of fake
reportage, which are often motivated by subversive intentions, will remain
closely monitored to protect peace and stability in the country. They are
trying to subvert our economic revival efforts,” said Minister Kazembe.
He said peace and stability were needed in the country’s
quest to attain an upper middle income society by 2030.
“The peace and stability in Zimbabwe is what guarantees and
secures the path to the attainment of Vision 2030, which we must all rally
behind.”
“I call upon all peace-loving citizens to play their part
in this journey and help fight violent crime, corruption and subversion
spearheaded by malcontents whose only mission is to try to grab power unconstitutionally
and violently for their own personal greed purposes and against the dictates of
our democracy and constitutionalism.” Herald
