SECURITY FORCES SHOOT TWO DEAD IN VIC FALLS

Police are investigating circumstances in which two suspects tried to disarm members of the security services who were on anti-smuggling surveillance in Victoria Falls last Wednesday, resulting in a shooting incident and the death of the suspects.

The incident occurred at Chisuma Business Centre at around 7.30pm when members of the security forces were monitoring anti-smuggling activities and dispersing people who were gathered at the centre in contravention of the Covid-19 regulations.

One of the suspects then charges at a member of the security services, before attempting to disarm him, resulting in a scuffle. The other suspect joined in and ignored warnings that he was given.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which two suspects tried to disarm members of the security services who were on anti-smuggling deployments in Victoria Falls on September 30, 2020, resulting in a shooting incident and the death of the two suspects,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned members of the public against trying to disarm deployed personnel, especially during this period of Covid-19 regulations enforcement.

“The public is urged to co-operate with security services and observe Covid-19 regulations at all times. Meanwhile, investigations into the incident are currently underway,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Early last month, two assailants killed a Zimbabwe National Army officer and seriously injured his colleague in Chivhu, but were later killed during a dramatic shoot-out with security details.

President Mnangagwa described the killing of the soldier and injuring of another in Chivhu, who were part of front-line workers enforcing regulations that the Government announced to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, as “cowardly and senseless”. Herald