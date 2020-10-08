SECOND DIARRHOEA OUTBREAK IN FOUR MONTHS HITS BYO

BULAWAYO has recorded a second diarrhoea outbreak within four months as almost 100 cases mainly affecting children have been reported in the densely populated high-density suburb of Mzilikazi and surrounding areas.
In June, a diarrhoea outbreak was recorded in Luveve and
nearby areas killing 13 and infecting nearly 2 000 people.
The first case in the latest outbreak was reported on
September 26 and has been linked to the prevailing water crisis.
Bulawayo is experiencing an acute water shortage which has
resulted in the Bulawayo City Council providing water to only a few suburbs
within 12 hours per day in a week.
The outbreak follows Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri’s
report tabled before Parliament last week that stated Bulawayo is among six
local authorities at risk of outbreak of water-borne diseases that could lead
to deaths due to failure to manage sewer reticulation systems.
Bulawayo health services director Dr Edwin Sibanda
confirmed the diarrhoea outbreak, but said no deaths were recorded.
“The areas that have been affected include areas
surrounding Mzilikazi Clinic, Makokoba and Nguboyenja. I cannot give the exact
numbers of the reported cases as I am in a meeting. However, on Tuesday we saw
29 cases but as of Saturday we had seen about 60 people. We have been following
up since the previous Saturday (September 26). That is when it was observed,”
said Dr Sibanda.
“We received a voice note (on WhatsApp) from someone
claiming that there was an outbreak of diarrhoea. We responded by going to the
ground and there were people with symptoms of diarrhoea in the areas.”
He said council is yet to establish what caused the
outbreak and samples have been taken to various laboratories for testing.
“We are waiting for the results and that is when we are
going to an get an idea how it could have started. We think its lack of water,
more than anything that caused that (outbreak). You’ll realise that Mzilikazi
and Makokoba had been spared from water cuts. But of late they have been
affected and shortage of water could have contributed to it (the outbreak). But
we are yet to verify the positive organism,” he said.
Dr Sibanda said cases reported in the Mzilikazi area are
not as severe as those that were reported in Luveve.
He said residents should take advantage of the clinic
waiver fees that council imposed on diarrhoea cases.
“One or two are very sick requiring admission at hospitals
but by and large most of them are moving despite contracting diarrhoea. Those
affected are largely below the age of five. But you will recall that council
resolved to waive payment of consultation fees for diarrhoea cases in our
clinics across the city until the water shedding programme is over. So, we have
reminded them that they should go to the clinic as soon as they develop any
diarrhoeal symptoms and do so for free and there is a tent that has been
mounted at the clinic to attend to such people,” he said.
Dr Sibanda encouraged residents to exercise extreme hygiene
and avoid drinking water that is not boiled, especially if it is not tap water.
The council recently said even borehole water needs to be boiled.
“Some of these people within Mzilikazi Clinic area declared
that they did not boil the water. As long as you don’t treat the water which
you don’t get from taps, you can’t guarantee its potability,” said Dr Sibanda.
When Luveve was hit by the diarrhoea outbreak, council
suspended water shedding in the suburb as part of measures to contain the
disease.
Meanwhile, the Auditor-General said persistent bursting of
sewerage pipes could result in outbreak of fatal diseases.
“Due to failure by the urban local authorities to attend to
blockages within the stipulated eight to 24 hours, raw sewage is lost into the
environment before reaching the treatment plants thereby contaminating water
bodies. The raw sewage flowing on the ground will mix with potable water
thereby resulting in water-borne diseases. Furthermore, delays in repair of
sewer blockage/chokes will result in backflow of sewage increasing pressure on
inlet pipes and joints or weaker points will give in to pressure thereby
causing further blockages,” said the Auditor-General. — Follow on Twitter Chronicle
