SANCTIONS HURT ALL OF US : KHUPE

ALL Zimbabweans, regardless of political affiliation, should on October 25 stand up and demand the unconditional removal of the unjust economic sanctions that have bled the country of billions and caused unnecessary suffering, leaders of opposition parties have said.
Ahead of the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day, leaders of
political parties like the MDC-T that once supported the unjust sanctions, have
apparently seen the light and have vowed to take the word to Western capitals
that still maintain the immoral sanctions imposed to effect regime change in
Zimbabwe by the United States and her allies at the turn of the millennium.
MDC-T acting spokesperson Mr Khaliphani Phugeni, who is
also spokesperson of the leader of the opposition in Parliament Dr Thokozani
Khupe, said sanctions were hurting the general populace hardest and should
therefore be lifted urgently.
“Sanctions are hurting the vulnerable members of society
and they are not targeted as claimed. “We have been told that sanctions are
targeted but that is not true.
“Right now I am assisting a blind person in Bulawayo who is
failing to put food on the table because of sanctions. We are expecting all
Zimbabweans to call for the removal of sanctions,” he said.
National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), leader Professor
Lovemore Madhuku said anti-sanctions commemorations set for October 25 provided
Zimbabweans to speak with one voice for the removal of the illegal sanctions
that breach international statutes.
“It is about saying that sanctions hurt all Zimbabweans
regardless of religious or political persuasion. We use the day to remind the
world that we have weaknesses as a country but sanctions are not the best way
of seeking to correct us,” Professor Madhuku.
Zimbabwe Partnership (ZIP) leader Mr Innocent Netanyau said
the Anti-Sanctions day provides an avenue for Zimbabweans to unite in
accordance with the Constitution “which provides every person, including
juristic persons (Political parties), and every institution (Political Actors
Dialogue) and agency of government at every level, must promote national unity,
peace and stability. National unity is fundamental to withstand any threat to
our sovereignty.
“We are sending a clear message to the United States of
America and friends that Zimbabwe remains a unitary, democratic and sovereign
nation despite our multi-party democracy”.
On international re-engagement, Mr Netanyau said it was
being undertaken from a position of strength and not of weakness and in the
spirit of peaceful co-existence with other nations and a commitment to
resolving international disputes by peaceful means.
“We are aware that the economic warfare sanctions imposed
on Zimbabwe were unilaterally imposed and are in violation of the United
Nations article that provides for the respect of the sovereignty of nations and
their rights to self-determination. As such we insist on the unconditional
removal of these sanctions.
“ Polad has a committee on international re-engagement and
this is a committee specific on the impact of sanctions on all the sectors of
the Zimbabwe economy,” he said.
The New Patriotic Front (NPF) leader Mr Welcome Shumba said the day is for sincere and patriotic politicians from the ruling party and opposition parties to set aside their political differences and speak in solidarity against the US’s unilaterally imposed sanctions and their impact on the socio-economic status of Zimbabwe.
He said Zimbabwe had implemented an array of political and legal reforms, that
include the repeal of certain laws and their replacement with progressive
pieces of legislation.
“We applaud the SADC region and the Government of Zimbabwe
for these progressive political reforms and at the same time rebuke and implore
on the hypocrisy of the United States of America for not taking note of our
improved and maturing democracy.
“The sanctions have been imposed because of some
unpatriotic opposition political parties like the MDC-A which fronts imperialist agencies” said
Mr Shumba.
African leaders from Cape to Cairo have been unequivocal in
their united call for the removal of the unjust sanctions which have cost Zimbabwe
more billions of dollars as the country had to go it alone without access to
financial loans and other budgetary support.
In Zimbabwe, the commemoration of the Anti-Sanctions Day
will culminate in the hosting of a music gala to be graced by an array of
artistes. Organisers of the gala said the venue is likely to be outside Harare.
The idea behind hosting the gala outside the capital is meant to ensure that
the anti-sanctions message cascades to the grassroots. Herald
