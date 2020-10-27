skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 27 October 2020
RUSHWAYA TO SPEND ANOTHER NIGHT IN CELLS
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHINOTIMBA RAGES AS HE CATCHES WIFE WITH ANOTHER MAN
BUHERA South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba on Tuesday caused a scene at Belvedere Vehicle Inspection Department by blocking a Norto...
THE RUWA MAN WHO FOOLED PARIRENYATWA HOSP FOR SEVEN MONTHS
A totally bogus doctor, a young man without a medical qualification to his name, worked in the Parirenyatwa casualty unit for seven months u...
ZIM SAFEST DESTINATION IN THE WORLD : US TOURISM AGENCY
A UNITED States of America-based travel and tourism agency, Tourlane, has named Zimbabwe the safest place to visit in the world when countri...
JAILED LESBIAN PROPHETESS PREGNANT
A lesbian Gweru prophetess who was jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing a female client is three months pregnant, the trial Magistrate w...
WORKERS FIND HUMAN SKELETONS AT BUS OWNER'S HOUSE
TWO general workers employed by Mutare-based Smart Express Bus Company owner — Mr Charles Makosi — got the shock of their lives when they di...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment