RITUAL MURDER WAS TO BOOST HORTICULTURAL PROJECT : VILLAGERS

A SOMBRE atmosphere has engulfed Makore village, under Chief Mangwende, in Murewa following the tragic loss of Tapiwa Makore (7) who was allegedly murdered by his uncle for ritual purposes.
The nation was shocked when the news of the gruesome murder
filtered through, at least diverting people’s attention from politics and the
tanking economy.Techno-savvy citizens immediately took to social media
platforms asking the culprits to be brought to book.
Tapiwa Makore (Snr) and his domestic worker Tafadzwa Shamba
(40) have been nabbed over the murder, with both allegedly admitting to killing
the boy.
Tapiwa’s remains are yet to be buried as police have not
yet recovered his head which is reportedly in possession of a witch doctor.
In the court papers, Makore (57), who is behind the murder
of his nephew named after him, confessed that they wanted to perform rituals to
boost their economic fortunes and horticultural project.
Murewa is known for being one of the biggest horticultural
producing areas in the country, supplying Mbare market, among others, with
fresh veggies.
According to villagers, Makore had secured a partner
identified as Delight Agricultural Company to invest in the project with the
deal later faltering.
Currently, neatly done rows of vegetable beds are lying
idle at the homestead.Makore’s homestead is a bit outstanding within the area
as it is well fenced, with houses neatly constructed and maintained.
He worked as a taxi driver in Harare before relocating to
his rural home.His wife stays in Harare, while some of his children are in
South Africa and China.
Makore also has a twin brother who works for a local
non-governmental organisation. But villagers have other views and answers.
“The family is shaky. The other family is poor while the
one belonging to the accused Makore is rich. There is use of juju by other
family members. At first, the other family experienced some misfortunes, they
lost jobs while their daughters were mysteriously divorced by their husbands,”
the villager said.How Makore and Shamba were caught
After the murder, police detectives sneaked into the
village masquerading as fellow mourners.
At some point, Makore (Snr) would interact with the
detectives unknowingly.
Shamba, who was in panic mode, did not attend the funeral,
but went to look for more beer to gain “Dutch courage” after the heinous act.
The detectives then searched the houses and came across
blood-stained clothes belonging to Shamba, leading to his arrest.
He later implicated Makore. Where is the head?
After the murder, Shamba allegedly put the head inside
Makore’s house. He later went on to drink beer and lost touch with his
accomplices.
During indications, Shamba said he was not aware of the
whereabouts of the boy’s head after leaving it inside Makore’s house.
But Makore denied involvement in the matter. Newsday
