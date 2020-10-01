RITUAL MURDER WAS TO BOOST HORTICULTURAL PROJECT : VILLAGERS

A SOMBRE atmosphere has engulfed Makore village, under Chief Mangwende, in Murewa following the tragic loss of Tapiwa Makore (7) who was allegedly murdered by his uncle for ritual purposes.

The nation was shocked when the news of the gruesome murder filtered through, at least diverting people’s attention from politics and the tanking economy.Techno-savvy citizens immediately took to social media platforms asking the culprits to be brought to book.

Tapiwa Makore (Snr) and his domestic worker Tafadzwa Shamba (40) have been nabbed over the murder, with both allegedly admitting to killing the boy.

Tapiwa’s remains are yet to be buried as police have not yet recovered his head which is reportedly in possession of a witch doctor.

In the court papers, Makore (57), who is behind the murder of his nephew named after him, confessed that they wanted to perform rituals to boost their economic fortunes and horticultural project.

Murewa is known for being one of the biggest horticultural producing areas in the country, supplying Mbare market, among others, with fresh veggies.

According to villagers, Makore had secured a partner identified as Delight Agricultural Company to invest in the project with the deal later faltering.

Currently, neatly done rows of vegetable beds are lying idle at the homestead.Makore’s homestead is a bit outstanding within the area as it is well fenced, with houses neatly constructed and maintained.

He worked as a taxi driver in Harare before relocating to his rural home.His wife stays in Harare, while some of his children are in South Africa and China.

Makore also has a twin brother who works for a local non-governmental organisation. But villagers have other views and answers.

“The family is shaky. The other family is poor while the one belonging to the accused Makore is rich. There is use of juju by other family members. At first, the other family experienced some misfortunes, they lost jobs while their daughters were mysteriously divorced by their husbands,” the villager said.How Makore and Shamba were caught

After the murder, police detectives sneaked into the village masquerading as fellow mourners.

At some point, Makore (Snr) would interact with the detectives unknowingly.

Shamba, who was in panic mode, did not attend the funeral, but went to look for more beer to gain “Dutch courage” after the heinous act.

The detectives then searched the houses and came across blood-stained clothes belonging to Shamba, leading to his arrest.

He later implicated Makore. Where is the head?

After the murder, Shamba allegedly put the head inside Makore’s house. He later went on to drink beer and lost touch with his accomplices.

During indications, Shamba said he was not aware of the whereabouts of the boy’s head after leaving it inside Makore’s house.

But Makore denied involvement in the matter. Newsday