RAMAPHOSA GOES INTO SELF ISOLATION

A charity event with just 35 guests has led President Cyril Ramaphosa into self-quarantine, because one of the guests has contracted the coronavirus.
Ramaphosa's office said he is feeling well and will perform
his duties remotely, while observing the guidelines that apply to
self-quarantine.
The president had attended a fundraising dinner event on
Saturday for the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the
Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.
“The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel
where Foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment,” said
the presidency.
“The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and
directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the
case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining
and addressing the guests.”
However, the Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner
guests on Tuesday that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday. The guest had been tested on Monday before
receiving a positive result on Tuesday.
“The foundation became aware of this development and
communicated this to guests yesterday,” said the presidency.
The notice came hours after Ramaphosa had unveiled a statue
of ANC icon O.R. Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and
convention centre in Ekurhuleni in the morning.
The presidency said Ramaphosa is screened regularly by the
South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at
venues where he participates in engagements.
“The President is showing no symptoms at this time and
will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest.”
Sowetan
0 comments:
Post a comment