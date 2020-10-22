PROPHET SETS UP VIRTUAL CHURCH, BEDS SEVERAL CONGREGANTS

A self-styled prophet who started a virtual church on WhatsApp has admitted bedding several female congregants who came to him for prayer and confided in him about problems they were having in their relationships.
Panashe Madekebve (28) who said he founded Daylight
Ministries International runs a virtual church in a WhatsApp group called
Heavenly Voices, where he allegedly proposes to women and visits them
individually for prayers.
All hell, however, broke loose recently after the prophet
posted pictures of a woman that he said he had proposed marriage to in the
church group.
He allegedly duped some women he had promised to marry,
into contributing money he used to engage the woman from Cowdray Park suburb.
A number of women from the church accused Madekebve of
sleeping with them and dumping them after promising them marriage in the church
group.
The prophet admitted to B-Metro that he had a weakness for
women. He is accused of even dribbling past parents of some of the girls he has
had sex with by seeking accommodation in their homes pretending to be homeless.
“We have opened a WhatsApp group for victims of the prophet
and we discovered that he would lie to us that he had lost a relative in
Maphisa following a mine collapse. He would say all family members went there
and forgot to leave keys to the house and hence start asking for accommodation.
Some of the girls would talk to their parents and they would accommodate him.”
The prophet allegedly sweet-talked some congregants into
giving him money and gadgets such as cellphones, saying they would get
blessings in return.
According to the emotive messages, Madekebve’s trail of
destruction goes as far as South Africa, where he was allegedly once based, in
Cape Town, and where a number of girls regret wasting their time and money they
spent on him while others fear for their health.
Some women in South Africa were made to financially support
him by “seeding” money with him.
“We have discovered that many of us have been played by
Prophet Panashe. He has a sweet tongue and he promises marriage to everyone
that he proposes love to. He had promised to pay lobola for me this year and
then a wedding next year. He was actually putting me under pressure to agree to
marry him saying his ministry does not want him to be single,” a woman in her
early 20s told B-Metro.
She said she later discovered the prophet had just engaged
someone in the same church when pictures started circulating within the
Heavenly Voices group.
In Bulawayo, eight women claimed the self-proclaimed prophet
had unprotected sex with them and one suspects she is pregnant after missing
her period.
“I was introduced to his Heavenly Voices WhatsApp group by
a friend. I was having problems with my boyfriend and wanted him to assist with
prayers. I did one-on-one with him via WhatsApp and to cut a long story short
we ended up having sex,” said one of the women.
A South Africa-based woman said she strongly suspected the
prophet used some magic to get girls. “It was in May this year, after talking
on WhatsApp. He was sending some silly messages and we started the
relationship. We introduced each other to our families. I think I am the only
one who was shown his real relatives because the other girls seem to have been
introduced to fake relatives,” she said.
She said they had even started discussing marriage with the
prophet but everything fell apart when he engaged another girl in Bulawayo.
The woman said the prophet at one time claimed his father
had died and requested money from congregants who contributed in large numbers.
“A girl based in South Africa told me that the prophet
requested money claiming that his only son was sick in hospital and needed
money for medication. The girl sent him the money, not knowing that he wanted
to use the money to engage another girl who stays in Cowdray Park.”
Another South Africa-based girl said the prophet would ask
that she sends him her tithes and offerings.
“He was insisting that I send my tithe to him as well as
seed money so that he can pray on my behalf for my things to be well. I regret
ever meeting him. We had sex many times and he never wanted to use protection
saying he would marry me,” she said.
After the cat was out of the bag the man of the cloth could
not withstand the heat, and he reportedly removed all those who were attacking
him from the WhatsApp group.
A pastor who knows Prophet Panashe and who spoke to B-Metro
on condition of anonymity said it was shocking that such a “gifted” man of God
was a sex pest.
“I came to know him after he invited me to preach in his
church after I was introduced to him. He has a WhatsApp group, Heavenly Voices.
I think that is where he targets the girls. He does not have a church here in
the city so he does his prophecies on the WhatsApp group then if there is a
need for prayers he goes to houses of the affected people,” said the pastor.
“I have spoken to some of his victims. It seems he has a
network of people he is working with because he has introduced some of the
girls to some people he claimed were his relatives but he does not have any
relatives in Bulawayo,” said the pastor.
Madekebve’s grandmother, Gogo Madekebve, after hearing
about his sexcapades sent him a voice note decrying his “evil behaviour”.
“Panashe my grandchild, I cried after hearing that you have
engaged yet another girl. Because of your deeds, I am now only waiting for the
coffin carrying your body. What you are doing will kill you. I have prepared a
grave, just waiting for your death,” said the grandmother in a WhatsApp voice
note in possession of B-Metro.
Reached for comment, Prophet Panashe admitted that he had a
weakness with ladies.
“What I do and what people expect from a man of God may not
be the same. I don’t justify my wrongs. Every person in life has a weakness and
in whatever I do there is always an element of a different force coming against
me to terminate whatever assignment I have, which in my particular case, is
ladies,” he said.
Without elaborating, the prophet said he engaged one of the
women last Saturday to try and overcome his weakness with ladies. The women
said they feared that the prophet might be doing the same in Chegutu where he is
resident and when the heat is up escapes to Bulawayo to continue with his
wayward ways. B Metro
