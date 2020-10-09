PRISON GUARD DIES AFTER BLAZING ROW WITH LOVER

A frosty relationship between a 42-year-old prison officer and her live-in boyfriend (26) tragically ended on Sunday following the death of the latter in unclear circumstances.
While Patricia Abdul claims that Tinashe Nyamangondo
stabbed himself following a heated argument, the woman was arrested on Monday
as the police are suspecting murder.
The law enforcement agents have picked inconsistencies in
circumstances surrounding the tragedy and Nyamangondo’s body has since been
ferried to Harare for tests to determine the cause of his death.
Nyamangondo’s relatives are convinced that Abdul had a hand
in his death. Police confirmed the incident.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector
Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the police were carrying out investigations. Nyamangodo’s
mother, Ms Grace Muchingamu, is yet to come to terms with the death of her son.
In an interview with The Manica Post at her Sakubva
residence, Ms Muchingami narrated the events leading to the tragic incident,
saying Abdul was staying with her son against his will.
“I don’t know what she was doing to my son. He would always
say that he wanted to leave her. She was abusing him and at times she would
lock him up in her apartment.
“A few days before his untimely death, I told Abdul to part
ways with my son, but she wouldn’t listen. And then she forced my son out of
her lodgings, accusing him of defrauding her workmates,” said Ms Muchingamu.
“Just before his death, Tinashe called me saying he wanted
to iron out his differences with Abdul. A few minutes later, Abdul called me to
say my son had stabbed himself with a knife on the chest.”
Ms Muchingami said when she arrived at Abdul’s place that
night, her son’s body was lying in a pool of blood.
“Household property was scattered all over, an indication
that there had been a brawl between the two. Abdul claimed that Tinashe had
come to collect his shoes, but she had refused to surrender them due to a $30
debt. Abdul says Tinashe stabbed himself in the heat of the moment.
“However, that tale simply does not make sense. Justice
should prevail,” she said.
The Manica Post managed to get hold of Abdul just before
her arrest. She insisted that her boyfriend was acting weird on the fateful
night before he stabbed himself in a bizarre fit of rage.
Adbul insisted that she did not stab her boyfriend.
“I did not stab him. He was drunk and wild. Our
relationship was on the rocks but I never thought things would spiral out of
control in such a manner. I have nothing to hide and l appreciate this
opportunity to tell my side of the story,” she said.
“Around 10pm on the fateful night I was already asleep when
I was awakened by the noise of someone kicking the door from outside. The door
suddenly opened and Tinashe stormed into the room. He demanded his pair of
shoes and turned the room upside down as he looked for them.
“When he was about to leave, I grabbed him and asked him to pay the $30 he owed my workmates. He head-butted me.
“We quarrelled for some time and then he armed himself with
a knife and stabbed himself twice on the chest. As Tinashe was bleeding
profusely, I called for help and then called his mother to come over.
“We rushed Tinashe to the hospital, but he was pronounced
dead upon arrival,” she said.
Research has revealed that domestic violence is highly
prevalent in sexual, emotional, psychological, economic and social dimensions. It
has also revealed that when men are abused, they often choose to suffer in
silence.
According to Musasa Project – a pro-women support and
anti-violence group – 19 000 domestic violence cases were reported in Zimbabwe
last year. Manica Post
