PRISON GUARD DIES AFTER BLAZING ROW WITH LOVER

A frosty relationship between a 42-year-old prison officer and her live-in boyfriend (26) tragically ended on Sunday following the death of the latter in unclear circumstances.

While Patricia Abdul claims that Tinashe Nyamangondo stabbed himself following a heated argument, the woman was arrested on Monday as the police are suspecting murder.

The law enforcement agents have picked inconsistencies in circumstances surrounding the tragedy and Nyamangondo’s body has since been ferried to Harare for tests to determine the cause of his death.

Nyamangondo’s relatives are convinced that Abdul had a hand in his death. Police confirmed the incident.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the police were carrying out investigations. Nyamangodo’s mother, Ms Grace Muchingamu, is yet to come to terms with the death of her son.

In an interview with The Manica Post at her Sakubva residence, Ms Muchingami narrated the events leading to the tragic incident, saying Abdul was staying with her son against his will.

“I don’t know what she was doing to my son. He would always say that he wanted to leave her. She was abusing him and at times she would lock him up in her apartment.

“A few days before his untimely death, I told Abdul to part ways with my son, but she wouldn’t listen. And then she forced my son out of her lodgings, accusing him of defrauding her workmates,” said Ms Muchingamu.

“Just before his death, Tinashe called me saying he wanted to iron out his differences with Abdul. A few minutes later, Abdul called me to say my son had stabbed himself with a knife on the chest.”

Ms Muchingami said when she arrived at Abdul’s place that night, her son’s body was lying in a pool of blood.

“Household property was scattered all over, an indication that there had been a brawl between the two. Abdul claimed that Tinashe had come to collect his shoes, but she had refused to surrender them due to a $30 debt. Abdul says Tinashe stabbed himself in the heat of the moment.

“However, that tale simply does not make sense. Justice should prevail,” she said.

The Manica Post managed to get hold of Abdul just before her arrest. She insisted that her boyfriend was acting weird on the fateful night before he stabbed himself in a bizarre fit of rage.

Adbul insisted that she did not stab her boyfriend.

“I did not stab him. He was drunk and wild. Our relationship was on the rocks but I never thought things would spiral out of control in such a manner. I have nothing to hide and l appreciate this opportunity to tell my side of the story,” she said.

“Around 10pm on the fateful night I was already asleep when I was awakened by the noise of someone kicking the door from outside. The door suddenly opened and Tinashe stormed into the room. He demanded his pair of shoes and turned the room upside down as he looked for them.

“When he was about to leave, I grabbed him and asked him to pay the $30 he owed my workmates. He head-butted me.

“We quarrelled for some time and then he armed himself with a knife and stabbed himself twice on the chest. As Tinashe was bleeding profusely, I called for help and then called his mother to come over.

“We rushed Tinashe to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” she said.

Research has revealed that domestic violence is highly prevalent in sexual, emotional, psychological, economic and social dimensions. It has also revealed that when men are abused, they often choose to suffer in silence.

According to Musasa Project – a pro-women support and anti-violence group – 19 000 domestic violence cases were reported in Zimbabwe last year. Manica Post