OVER 1 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS GET PFUMVUDZA INPUTS

More than 1,1 million households across the country have received inputs under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Inputs Programme popularly known as Pfumvudza.

The inputs are being distributed to farmers by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

Each household will be supported with a standard input package comprising 5kg seed for maize, 1x50kg bag basal dressing, 1x50kg top dressing and traditional grain seeds for both oil seeds and cereals per household.

The standard input package is enough to cultivate three Pfumvudza plots, each plot measuring 16mx39m, two plots for cereals (maize and traditional grains) and a third one for oil seeds such as soyabeans in high rainfall potential areas and sunflower in the low rainfall potential.

Farmers in the drier parts of the country will be supported with other climate smart crops such as cow pea, groundnuts and roundnuts. GMB chief executive, Mr Rockie Mutenha yesterday confirmed that inputs distribution was at an advanced stage.

“We have distributed inputs to 1 197 787 households across the country. We received funds to transport inputs from the GMB depots to wards for easy access by farmers.

“This has accelerated delivery of inputs to farmers and to date we have distributed 6 000 tonnes of seed, 37 500 tonnes of basal fertiliser and 10 000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate,” he said.

“The rains are upon us and we are encouraging all transporters within the districts to assist in the movement of inputs,” he said.

Pfumvudza which is the flagship of the Agriculture Recovery Plan is aimed at increasing food output per unit area through the adoption of conservation agriculture and adoption of good agronomic practices such as mulching, population density management, crop rotations, fertilisation regime management and pest and weed management.

The programme received a major boost in terms of extension services through enhanced mobility for the agricultural extension officers with the support of 5 000 motor cycles from President Mnangagwa.

Over three million farmers have so far been trained on Pfumvudza with the majority being women. Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka recently said Pfumvudza had received overwhelming response from farmers as an alternative technique to boost productivity.

“We are clearly on target. Distribution of inputs is underway. “We are excited that farmers have embraced this alternative technique and certainly with predicted good rains we are going to have a better season,” he said.

Pfumvudza is targeting 1,8 million households with a target of 1,8 million tonnes of cereal and 360 000 tonnes of oil seed.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Shadreck Makombe applauded Government for distributing inputs to farmers early.

“There has been a remarkable improvement in the movement of inputs to farmers this year. We are taking it up from winter cropping season where all wheat inputs were in place.

“We have started on good pedestal. Those distributing inputs on the ground should move with speed since some roads are not accessible during the rainy season,” he said.

Mr Makombe urged farmers in marginal areas to continue growing traditional grains even when good rains are expected. Herald