OBADIAH MOYO'S CASE ALMOST READY FOR TRIAL : STATE

Moyo is being charged for his alleged involvement in
NatPharm’s unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply
medicines and surgical sundries, and is consequently facing criminal abuse of
office charges.
Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza yesterday told the court that
the Zacc investigations manager, a Mr Midzi, had told him that once this final
document was secured, Moyo’s case would be ready for trial.
Mr Reza said this while responding to Moyo’s application
for relaxation of his bail reporting conditions.
Moyo wanted the lifting of all reporting conditions, which
compel him to report to the police three times a week, saying these visits were
costly and causing him a lot of inconvenience.
Said Mr Reza: “We are opposed to the application because
about two to three months ago is when the accused was placed on remand and
among conditions was that he reports three times a week.
“Nothing has changed between then and now. The defence was
aware, but they now say reporting conditions are costly and inconvenient, but
they did not challenge it in any way.
“It is not as if they have suddenly realised that these
conditions cause inconvenience. State sees no reason why that condition should
be interfered with.
“Reporting conditions serve a purpose and for all we know,
he is coming to court because of reporting conditions. State should be able to
give a trial date on the next remand date, according to the investigating
officer.”
Through his lawyer, Mr George Mhlanga, Moyo argued there
were changed circumstances since the day he initially appeared in court.
He said the State had promised to conclude investigations
within a short period of time, but they were still pending. Harare regional
magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe is expected to make a ruling on October 27.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment