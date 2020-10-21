NOWHERE TO HIDE NOW : ED WARNS CORRUPT BIGWIGS

ZANU PF First Secretary and President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned senior party members against engaging in corrupt activities saying the fight against corruption both in the party and in the country at large continues unabated.

Speaking at the 345th session of the Politburo this afternoon, President Mnangagwa said gone are the days when members hide behind their status and abuse the name of the party to engage in corruption.

“Zanu PF and this administration will never allow the party to be a haven of malcontents and criminals.

“I thus exhort party cadres and the citizenry at all levels inline with our national development agenda to be guarantors of a corrupt free Zimbabwe. Report all cases of corruption to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said. Herald