NOSE BITING SOLDIER JAILED

A SOLDIER attached to the demining regiment in Dumisa, Chikombedzi, was last week slapped with a two-year jail term for biting a woman’s nose after she confronted him seeking to recover her money.

Godfrey Chiwara (32) was initially sentenced to 24 months in prison by magistrate Regis Mawarire who suspended six months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour and commuted the remaining 18 months to 630 hours of community service at Nyabera Police Station.

“The community service shall commence on October 10, 2020 and shall be performed every Monday to Friday, between 8am and 4pm. It must be performed to the satisfaction of the person in charge and be completed in 18 weeks,” the magistrate ruled.

The court heard that sometime in 2018, Chiwara borrowed $100 from Violet Chauke of Tshovani suburb in Chiredzi, promising to pay back at the end of the year.

When Chauke approached Chiwara to recover her money, the soldier became elusive and when she confronted him on December 23, 2018, he turned violent and bit off a chunk of her nose.

The incident happened inside Chikombedzi Police Station.

When he realised the gravity of the injuries, Chiwara pleaded with the complainant not to report him to the police. He asked for an out-of-court settlement. Chauke, however, turned down the suggestion and immediately reported him, leading to his arrest.

Chauke was admitted to Chikombedzi Mission Hospital, where a doctor concluded that she had suffered severe injuries on her nose.

After consultation with a specialist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for plastic surgery, she was told the operation needed US$1 500. This forced her to opt to be operated on outside the country.

The matter had dragged on for almost two years until Chauke wrote a letter of complaint to the officer-in-charge Chikombedzi.She later sought medical assistance in South Africa, where she underwent skin grafting surgery to repair her nose.Chauke is also suing Chiwara for $300 000 she incurred in medical expenses. Newsday