NON EXAM CLASSES FEES CUT

THE Government has given the green light to schools and parents to work out a pro-rata system for the third term’s school fees for non-examination classes, as some pupils will only have face-to-face learning for 30 days.
Last month, the Government announced a phased approach to
schools opening that saw three examination classes — Grade 7, Form 4 and Upper
Sixth — opening on 28 September under Phase One. Under Phase Two, next year’s
examination classes — Grade 6, Form 3 and Lower Sixth will open on 26 October
while the rest ECD A and B, Grades 1 to 5 and Forms 1 and 2 will open on 9
November.
Under the new directive, Zimsec public examinations will
begin on 1 December while other classes will close on 18 December.
Under these rules, Phase 1 pupils will have face-to-face
learning at school for an average of 60 days, Phase 2 classes 40 days while
Phase 3 pupils will learn for 30 days. The majority of schools have, however,
throughout the lockdown, been offering online classes, which some academics
have said are not effective.
Director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro told Sunday News yesterday
that it was procedural that schools management meet parents and agree to come
up with a fees pro-rata system for pupils who will attend classes for face-to-face
learning for a few days.
“That is the procedure, schools and parents come together
and agree the pro-rata system, once they agree on the amount the classes will
pay, they then forward to us for approval,” he said.
The Government also scrapped Term Two fees since schools
were closed in March due to Covid-19. School management and parents have been
holding meetings to try to ensure that parents also contribute in buying some
of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) material although Government has
insisted that it has set aside money for to cater for the PPEs.
“The problem is that some schools are now taking advantage
to demand too much. We have heard that some schools want to have a thermometer
for every class but no pupils must be screened when they are getting into class
but at the gate so there is no need to be buying thermometers to cater for
every classroom,” said Mr Ndoro.
He insisted that schools have already received some of the
PPEs including sanitisers and face masks from Government.
“Still some schools are making their own and as Government
we commend that, and we have said we will support them by buying from them.”
On preparation for the examination classes, Mr Ndoro said
631 000 pupils will sit for Grade Seven, Form Four and Upper Sixth examinations
this year and preparations have been going on well.
“About 27-30 percent of the teachers are reporting for duty
and remember not all classes have been opened so using these figures each
teacher is catering for 23 students which is commendable.”
Some teachers have not been reporting for duty since
schools opened as they are trying to push the Government to review their
salaries. The Government has continued to reiterate its commitment to ensure
that its workers are remunerated fairly.
Early this month, the Government awarded civil servants a
40 percent cost-of-living salary adjustment, while negotiations continue with
unions representing civil servants over a final agreement on wages and other
employment terms.
The adjustment was on top of the continuation of the US$75
a month Covid-19 allowance, which is part of interim steps taken by the
Government to help cushion its employees while salary review negotiations are
in progress. President Mnangagwa last week, however, warned that those teachers
who were not reporting for duty risk not being paid their salaries.
“Government will not be taken to ransom by striking
teachers. The Second Republic proceeds on principles, not blackmail. Teachers
will be paid for working, never for staying at home, away from their work stations,”
he said. Sunday News
