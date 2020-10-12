NO ARRESTS FOR MURDERED MANGWE COUPLE

THE family of an elderly Mangwe couple that was murdered in cold blood and their bodies burnt beyond recognition last month is offering R10 000 to anyone who may assist police in solving the crime.

Nicholas Nleya (83) and his wife Margaret (78) of Mzaza Village in Mangwe District were killed at their rural home.

The family concluded that it was a premediated killing as nothing valuable except their lives was taken from their immaculate rural home. Remnants of a petrol bomb and dynamite were found at the crime scene.

The elderly couple was buried in a single grave at Empandeni Mission Cemetery in an emotional burial in the same month. More than a month since the callous murder, the assailants have not been arrested, leaving the family with more questions than answers. The family is wondering who targeted their parents and why.

A poster with the late Mr and Mrs Nleya’s photos is being circulated on various social media platforms, encouraging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.

“R10 000 reward offered for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those who murdered Mr and Mrs Nleya of Mzaza village, Mangwe District. Information received will be kept confidential. Please contact Detective Inspector T. Zimunhu on +263712915378 or the family on +263772851429. Both numbers are on WhatsApp,” reads the poster.

Speaking on behalf of the family, one of the deceased’s children Ms Bernadette Nleya said life has become traumatic for them as they remain with unaswered questions on why their parents were killed.

She said the R10 000 reward is their way of encouraging those who might have information that may lead to the solving of the case to come forward.

“We want those criminals apprehended and charged. We don’t believe that someone can commit such crime and disappear into thin air. We believe someone somewhere is bound to have heard or seen something. They may be afraid of coming forward, afraid for their lives thinking that, if I come out, I might be doing it for nothing. That is why we are offering a reward. We know a lot of people are afraid that in case they come forward, they will spend their time visiting police stations and courts and they would not want to disrupt their lives for nothing,” she said.

“We have all the trust in the policing and justice system in Zimbabwe and with the assistance from the public the perpetrators will be brought to book.” Ms Nleya said solving the crime will bring them closure.

“It (the murder) is affecting the family because we really need to know what really transpired and why it happened. That would give us closure as a family. As it stands we have a lot of unanswered questions on who could have done this and why. We know that knowing what happened will not bring them (our parents) back but it will give us closure. At the moment we are guessing, we are trying to recreate what could have happened. Even when you wake up at night you’ll ask yourself what could have happened,” said Ms Nleya.

She said the reward that the family is offering should not be abused by opportunists who may even derail investigations. “By putting up a reward, we are looking for serious people who might have information that can aid investigations. We don’t want to end up being overwhelmed with information that may not lead us anywhere, wasting resources, following up on leads that may not get us anywhere. We want those who really know what happened so that this crime can be solved. We don’t want chancers,” she said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he can only comment about the developments relating to the case today. Chronicle