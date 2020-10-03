NEW LAW TO CRIMINALISE UNPATRIOTIC ACTS ON THE CARDS

CABINET will soon consider the principal framework of a proposed law that will criminalise and impose stiff penalties for campaigning against the country through private correspondence with foreign governments and harming national interests.
In August, the Cabinet Committee on National Peace and
Reconciliation tasked the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
to draft a law that prohibits citizens from conniving with hostile foreign
governments to harm the country.
Principles of the Patriot Bill have now been drafted.
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is now
expected to table the principles in Cabinet.
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs permanent
secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza told The Sunday Mail that the Bill draws from
similar legislation in other jurisdictions such as the Logan Act in the United
States of America.
She said it is solely the State’s mandate to engage other
nations on issues pertaining to foreign relations. Acts that will be
criminalised will include corresponding with a foreign government without
approval, making false statements which harm the country and conniving with
hostile foreign governments to harm the nation.
“The Bill is premised on the constitutional provision on
the foreign policy of our country, which values the promotion and protection of
the national interests of Zimbabwe,” she said.
“It is the duty of the State to engage other sovereign
nations on issues pertaining to foreign relations, and not self-serving
citizens.
“Conduct such as private correspondence with foreign
governments or any officer or agent thereof will be prohibited, including false
statements influencing foreign governments, or any other such conduct aimed at
undermining the country.
“Private citizens will have to avoid conduct such as
traveling to foreign countries as self-appointed ambassadors, meeting foreign
officials to undermine the national interest.
“Conniving with hostile foreign governments and nationals
to inflict harm on the country and its citizens will be criminalised.
“All the above conduct will be criminalised and in the
event of a conviction, stiff penalties will be imposed.”
Having noted the diplomatic chaos that comes with private
citizens having unauthorised negotiations with foreign governments, the US
government passed the Logan Act in 1799. It specifically prohibits citizens
from negotiating with other nations on behalf of the United States without
authorisation and makes it a crime for a citizen to confer with foreign
governments against the interests of the United States.
Political analyst Mr Godwine Mureriwa said the proposed law
was progressive. “The fact that the onslaught against Zimbabwe has reached a
level where the nation’s sovereignty and national interest are constantly under
threat makes such a law relevant,” said Mr Mureriwa.
“A law criminalising campaigning against one’s nation is not new; even the US has such a law. Taking into account the fact that Zimbabwe is under sanctions and faces the threat of a military assault by a foreign power at the invitation of the opposition, under these circumstances, such a law is progressive and acceptable.”
Several Zimbabwean opposition politicians and prominent
civil society leaders have often been accused of engaging hostile foreign
governments to try to influence them to dislodge the ruling party for their
political gain.
The United States imposed harsh economic sanctions on
Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium at the instigation of leaders in
opposition political parties and civic society.
The sanctions, which are renewed annually, have wreaked
havoc on the country’s economy, with Zimbabwe now ineligible for balance of
payment support and affordable loans from international finance institutions.
Some opposition leaders have become semi-permanent features at the US Senate
Committee on Foreign Relations, where they constantly campaign for more
sanctions against the country.
Whistleblower website — Wikileaks — has also outed
dalliances between some local politicians and officials at the US embassy in
Harare, with one politician requesting
US military intervention in Zimbabwe in order to facilitate
an illegal change of Government. Sunday Mail
