MY HUSBAND BRINGS GIRLFRIENDS HOME FOR SEX

A 61-year-old Bulawayo man regularly brings his girlfriends home allegedly for sex.

The emotionally scarred wife Zandile Ngwenya from Nketa 9 suburb testified that her husband Shadreck Ngwenya was turning their matrimonial home into a love nest.

So disrespectful was Shadreck that sometimes he reportedly smuggled his girlfriends into the matrimonial bedroom in the presence of his 25-year-old daughter and five-year-old grandchild.

Zandile told magistrate Marygold Ndlovu sitting at the Bulawayo Civil Court that her husband who supposedly has a weakness for women started verbally and physically abusing her the moment he started having girlfriends. “I am applying for a protection order against my husband Shadreck Ngwenya because he has been verbally and physically abusive towards me for several years. The abuse started when he started engaging in extra-marital relationships.

“He has gone to an extent that during my absence he brings his girlfriends to sleep at our home despite the fact that our daughter and grandchild will be around. On 4 October he verbally and physically abused me before he strangled me. He went on to use a pick axe to break the door of our bedroom where I had locked myself in,” said Zandile.

She said after that incident she was now living in fear of her husband.

“I am now living in fear and I was emotionally and psychologically traumatised by that incident when he assaulted me and broke our bedroom door. I am therefore asking the court to intervene by granting me a protection order against him so that he stops abusing me and bringing home women that he is having affairs with,” begged Zandile.

She insisted that the abuse which has been going on for years began when her husband started having girlfriends. Shadreck didn’t deny bringing his lovers home. He blamed beer for his violent conduct.

“I have never assaulted her. On the day in question in which she alleged I assaulted her it was during the night and I was drunk. What happened is that when I knocked on the bedroom door, she refused to open for me.

“Since I was drunk and wanted to sleep, I then picked up a metal bar and broke the door. She then came out and proceeded to our daughter’s bedroom. When I asked her why she had locked me outside, she refused to talk to me and I just went into the bedroom and slept,” said Shadreck.

In her ruling the magistrate ordered Shadreck not to verbally and physically abuse his wife or threaten her in any way. B Metro